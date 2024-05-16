bjdlzx

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF) when I wrote about it during last year March, as I liked the valuation set up, where OMV was trading at 2.5x EBITDA and had an indicated yield of 12%. My expectations played out well, in that OMV valuation did start to track back towards its historical multiple of 4x (now trading at 3.4x forward EBITDA), driving a total return of 31% (~15% from dividends). Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that valuation is no longer attractive, both on a dividend yield basis and a forward EBITDA basis. The poor earnings outlook should put a lid on how much valuation multiples can move up from here. For readers that followed my previous recommendation, OMV has delivered a nice return of 31%, but I no longer think an attractive return is possible from here.

Review

OMV reported earnings on April 30th with total revenue of EUR8.36 billion, clean operating profit of EUR1.48 billion, and adj net income of EUR696 million. Breaking it down by details, Clean CCS operating result was EUR1.48 billion, driven by Chemicals and Materials EBIT of EUR129 million, Energy EBIT of EUR1 billion, and Fuels & Feedstock EBIT of EUR303 million. Based on my review, the results were alright, but the outlook has gotten relative poorer than the last time I wrote about the company. Dividend yield is also a lot lesser at ~6%, and the potential valuation upside is a lot lesser today. Hence, I am downgrading my rating from buy to hold.

Firstly, on OMV’s Energy earnings outlook, I am negative on it. According to Wood Mackenzie’s analysis, gas prices could fall as low as $6.7/mmbtu as storage levels remain 55%. This comes at a where management guided for FY24 production to be between 330-350 kboepd in 2024, somewhat inline vs FY23. Note that Energy is a large part of clean CCS EBIT, and because of the mix (~70%), weak gas price outlook is going to really hurt OMV.

With storage levels nearing full capacity towards the end of the summer, there will be up to 10 bcm of excess supply that will need to either be piped into underground storage facilities in Ukraine or floated in LNG vessels”. says Mauro Chavez, Director of Europe Gas & LNG Markets at Wood Mackenzie. This means that a higher summer-winter differential is required to balance the market, compared to what the current forward curve suggests, putting downward pressure on Q3 prices.

Secondly, on Chemicals, there may be some improvement in the Chemicals segment in 1Q24, but I'm still wary because it could be due to short-lived problems with Asian imports via the Red Sea. OMV's operations and its push towards a lower carbon future have been bolstered by its downstream diversification and chemicals expansion, which, in my opinion, has been a significant step in improving OMV position in the value chain towards focus on higher-value and lower-carbon chemical products. As can be seen from 1Q24, this strategy has been successful, with solid chemicals results driving earnings supported by strong polyolefin margins (which grew 26% sequentially). I have a less optimistic view of the future because the petrochemical industry is currently experiencing overcapacity due to excessive investment over a number of years, combined with weak demand.

Author's work

Lastly, OMV’s Refining & Marketing earnings should also see headwinds as refining margins continue to normalize. In 1Q24, OMV’s refining indicator margin for Europe rebounded to $10.8/bbl vs. 9.9 in 4Q23, an 8% sequential growth. Historically, OMV has seen a margin of around mid-single-digit dollars, and it was only recently, due to COVID, supply chain disruption, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, that margins reached a height of ~$30. This is not sustainable, and OMV results have shown a continuous normalization (downward) trend. I expect the trend to continue given capacity additions.

Valuation

Valuation is certainly less attractive today after the run-up in valuation. Firstly, on a dividend yield basis, OMV's indicated yield now is around 6%, or ~17x DPS, and this is where OMV has historically traded. Secondly, on a forward EBITDA basis, multiples have run up as I expected (from ~2x to the current ~3.4x); however, because of the poor earnings outlook, I don’t see a compelling reason that valuation multiples will continue to move up from here. Viewed together, I believe OMV is trading where it should be trading, and hence, I am downgrading to a hold rating.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a downgrade to hold. While the company delivered decent results in 1Q24, particularly in the Chemicals segment, the overall earnings outlook is not very positive. Weak gas prices, potential overcapacity in the petrochemical industry, and normalizing refining margins are all headwinds for OMV. Additionally, the valuation is no longer attractive, with the dividend yield down to 6% and limited potential for further multiple expansion. While OMV has delivered a good return for investors who followed my previous recommendation, I believe the easy gains have already been captured and further upside is limited.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.