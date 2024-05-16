Mateusz Atroszko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Aeromexico Is Producing Revenue Growth And Profits

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (AERO) has filed to raise $300 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Aeromexico provides passenger airline travel services throughout Mexico and internationally.

The company has been producing impressive results recently, but is subject to various risks in a volatile global environment.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn management's valuation assumptions for the IPO.

What Does Aeromexico Do?

Mexico City, Mexico-based Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded to offer full-service airline transportation to passengers in Mexico, both domestically and to 43 international cities in 22 countries.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrés Conesa Labastida, who has been with the firm since 2004 and previously held several government positions in the Ministry of Finance and has a Ph.D. in economics from MIT.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Domestic transportation

International transportation

Loyalty programs

The firm operates a fleet of Boeing aircraft with an average age of only 8.3 years, versus the U.S. carrier's average age of 14.6 years, as of December 31, 2023.

Management said it restructured its operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, estimating that it had '$450 million in structural savings in 2023 compared to 2019' by renegotiating labor agreements and shifting its marketing toward direct distribution channels and other cost reductions.

As of March 31, 2024, Aeromexico has booked fair market value investment of $4.4 billion from investors, including Apollo Capital Management, Delta Air Lines, Banco Actinver and Strategic Value Partners.

The company markets its services directly and indirectly via online and offline media and through partner firms.

Management says the firm has an extensive presence in the U.S. Mexican communities and a Joint Cooperation Agreement [JCA] with investor Delta Air Lines.

However, the JCA is now subject to a potential antitrust challenge by the U.S. Department of Transportation due to concerns about reduced capacity at Mexico City International Airport.

Selling and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenues have increased, as the figures show here:

Selling and Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 7.2% 2023 7.3% 2022 7.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Administrative expense, fell slightly to 2.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2.9 2023 3.1 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

What Is Aeromexico's Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Expert Market Research, the aviation market in Mexico was an estimated $8 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a total value of nearly $12 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an expansion of low-cost carrier options for passengers, the increasing use of Mexico as a regional hub and the 'recovery of Mexico's Category 1 safety status by the Federal Aviation Administration.'

Also, there has been increased demand for air travel and cargo transport in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Volaris

Viva Aerobus

Aeromar

AeroUnion

Estafeta

MasAir

MAYAir

Mexicana

Others

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing operating profit and operating margin

Higher comprehensive income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $1,303,024,000 26.9% 2023 $4,916,097,000 29.0% 2022 $3,811,999,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $202,409,000 15.5% 2023 $715,818,000 14.6% 2022 $510,829,000 13.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $104,238,000 8.0% 2023 $269,017,000 5.5% 2022 $(49,507,000) -1.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $276,837,000 2023 $1,345,117,000 2022 $(230,308,000) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2024, Aeromexico had $955 million in cash and $6.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $1.1 billion.

Grupo Aeroméxico's IPO Details

Aeromexico intends to raise $300 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares, although the final figure may be higher.

No potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

AERO is also subject to Mexican law restrictions on foreign investment and may be required to split the single series of shares into three classes post-IPO.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. (Source - SEC)

AERO's presentation of the IPO roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes that any legal proceedings would not have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Apollo Global Securities.

Aeromexico Is Growing Impressively

AERO is seeking to float its shares on U.S. public markets to make a public market and to gain access to future share issuances for its growth plans.

The firm's financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing operating profit and operating margin, and greater comprehensive income but reduced cash flow from operations in the most recent period.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $1.1 billion.

Selling and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has increased; its Selling and Administrative efficiency multiple dropped to 2.9x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends for the foreseeable future.

AERO's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing passenger air travel within and to/from Mexico is large but expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

AERO faces significant competition from ultra-low-cost carriers [ULCCs] within the Mexican market.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the recent volatility in fuel prices and its reliance on Boeing airplanes for its fleet. Boeing has experienced quality control problems that have affected airline operations and consumer sentiment.

Also, Aeromexico's joint cooperation agreement with Delta Air Lines is under review for possible legal action against it by the US Department of Transportation.

Part of the company's positive financial performance in USD terms has been the rise in the value of the Mexican Peso against the dollar in recent years:

XE.com

Mexico has been the recipient of increasing foreign direct investment in recent years, pushing up the value of the Peso, which has had a positive effect on AERO's financial results as denominated in USD.

When we learn more details about the IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.