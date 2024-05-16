pepifoto

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been the top performer in my dividend portfolio currently, up more than 50% in the past year. I've been a fan and shareholder of this BDC for quite some time, but with the recent run up in share price, I believe CSWC's premium is too rich at current levels.

I'm very familiar with paying up for quality, and I consider CSWC to be one of the highest-quality BDCs within the sector, if not the highest at the moment. And their share price and performance since the start of rate hikes shows that.

But in the past year I haven't added and think investors looking to should wait for a pullback. In this article I discuss the BDC's recent quarterly earnings to close out the year, and why investors could see a drop in price in the next 4-6 months.

Previous Thesis

Back in early February in an article titled: Capital Southwest Q4: A Must-Have For Income Investors But Wait For A Pullback, I rate the stock a hold as a result of its premium. The stock was trading around $24 a share and has continued on its upward trajectory as income-focused investors have pushed the share price above $26 where it currently trades.

The company had reported a strong Q3 with a beat on both net investment and total investment income. Additionally, they continued to grow their portfolio, adding four new portfolio companies. This was in addition to making investments in 12 existing ones during the quarter as well. They also showed strong NAV growth with this appreciating $0.31 to $16.77, another indicator of their quality, and why they are a must-have for income-focused investors.

Another Strong Quarter

Capital Southwest reported their Q4 earnings this past week on May 15th with another strong beat on both its top & bottom lines. Net investment income beat analysts' estimates by $0.23 to close out the FY with $2.72 pre-tax Nll for the full-year.

This grew impressively double-digits from $2.30 from the year prior, another testament to its quality, and why this BDC deserves a premium to its NAV. Looking in the chart below, you can see CSWC has outperformed its largest peer Ares Capital (ARCC) and other top-performing BDCs in the past year by a sizable margin. The next BDC that compares to them is Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), and even still the former outperforms them by more than 20%.

For the quarter, pre-tax net investment income was $0.68, which covered the regular dividend by 147%, although it did decline from $0.70 in Q3. Even including the $0.57 and supplemental of $0.06 payable next month, CSWC's Nll still covers this by more than 100%. NAV remained flat at $16.77 from the prior quarter, but rose from $16.46 in Q2 and $16.37 year-over-year.

Total investment income also grew impressively year-over-year to $178.14 million, but on a sequential basis, it was down from $48.6 million to $46.4 million. Management attributed this to a decrease in dividend income and less distributions. But this rose nearly 25% from roughly $37.2 million since Q4 '23.

Performance Driven By Strong Portfolio Growth

So overall, stellar performance from CSWC to close out their fiscal year. Furthermore, the BDC continued growing its portfolio which stood at $1.5 billion in total fair value, up from $1.4 billion from the prior quarter, and $1.2 billion on an annualized basis.

This was driven by $157.5 million in new commitments to six new companies during the quarter, up from 4 in Q3. $123.5 million of this was committed to first-lien loans with $2.8 million in equity. Additionally, they made additions to 5 existing portfolio companies, but this was offset by $13.7 million in proceeds from two debt prepayments.

At quarter's end, CSWC's first-lien percentage stood at 88.7%, putting the BDC in a strong position to navigate economic downturns. So, not only have they been growing their portfolio, but increasing their exposure to first-lien loans as well. And while this is still significantly lower than Blackstone Secured Lending's (BXSL) 98.5%, this is well-above ARCC's 64.8%.

Q4’23 Q4’24 Nll $2.30 $2.72 Tll $119.26 (In Millions) $178.14 Click to enlarge

Why A Pullback Might Come

Although the company was much smaller back then and this was during a recession, you can see their share price grew significantly during interest rate hikes from June of '04 to June of '06. CSWC's share price more than doubled from roughly $6 to nearly $13 until right before rates were cut in September of 2007. Then, you can see the stock declined by more than 50% by February 2009. So, despite their performance with surging interest rates, I think investors will get a better entry price by the end of the year, more so in 2025.

According to CME FED Watch Tool, more than 50% think the first rate cut will come in September. If so, I expect BDC prices to fall in the months afterward. Furthermore, as a result of their predominantly floating rate portfolios, many will likely cut their special and supplemental dividends to shareholders, another reason many will likely see a price drop.

Dividend Coverage

As you can see from the chart below, CSWC has rewarded shareholders with additional dividends since the start of rate hikes in 2022, a tribute to not only their quality, but their internally-managed structure as well. Externally-managed peers like ARCC have kept the dividend steady and been less shareholder-friendly. In turn, this has led to outperformance and the ability to issue shares accretively as many trade well-above their NAV prices.

Overvalued

It seems like I'm not the only one who thinks Capital Southwest has gotten ahead of itself with its performance. The BDC was recently cut to market perform from outperform as a result of its valuation. Their outperformance has resulted in them trading at 1.61x its book value, above the 1-year average of 1.40x.

During my last thesis, CSWC had a P/NAV ratio of 1.44x and traded at 1.31x at the end of 2023. Currently, this stands at 1.57x, well-above peer ARCC's 1.08x. Even with OBDC's performance over the past year, up more than 28%, this is still well-above their 1.07x P/NAV ratio.

Furthermore, the stock trades closer to its 52-week high of $27.22 and poses some downside risk according to Wall Street analysts. Although I don't know if the stock will trade near its price before the start of rate hikes, I do think they will offer a better entry for those with patience.

Risks

One huge risk I think for CSWC and its BDC peers is a drop in net investment income once interest rates decline sometime in the next 4-6 months. Most have predominantly floating rate portfolios and have enjoyed the extra income because of higher interest rates. And this is another reason I think their share prices will fall as they will not be as attractive to investors.

To be fair, those with strong balance sheets and portfolio quality will be fine, however this is still a risk and something investors should be aware of going forward. Another risk is if the economy falls into a recession. BDCs could see their lenders placed on non-accruals or a rise in PIK income. CSWC saw their PIK income decline quarter-over-quarter but management did state they expected a larger rise during the high interest rate environment. If a recession occurs, this could spike again and it is something to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Bottom Line

CSWC has performed exceptionally, up nearly 49% in the last year, a testament to their credit quality, and shareholder-friendly structure. However, with the BDC touching a new 52-week high recently earlier this month, I think the stock has gotten ahead of itself, and that investors looking to start a position should wait for lower interest rates.

With the first cut expected in four short months, CSWC will likely present a better entry point than their current level. The stock continues to deliver strong numbers and portfolio growth, a result of not only its credit quality, but experienced management team as well. But with interest rates closer to seeing a drop, I rate Capital Southwest a hold.