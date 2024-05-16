Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has been performing well, and would have been a great pick since we first recommended it. But even acknowledging their leadership again in our last update, the counter cycle bets are quite mainstream at this point. We like Park Hill, and we see secular potential there, and the maturity wall thesis supports the advisory business. But we'd maybe wait a quarter or two off to see how the maturity walls translate into activity, and then consider moving into better valued picks, probably Lazard (LAZ).

Q1 Earnings

Park Hill benefited in an interesting way. While there is still fundraising going on, it has been limited by the lack of redemptions which are usually necessary to get current investors to deploy more. Park Hill benefited in that the lack of opportunity to monetize private portfolios made it so that funds required new liquidity to support new allocation opportunities. A tougher debt raising environment also probably forced more allocators to placement agents like Park Hill, which drove that 25% increase.

Alternatively, Park Hill would be involved in cashing out some LPs and brokering the entry of a new one in its place in order for PEs to have staying power beyond the typical 5-year fund mandate. Turnover is so low now that the implied lifespan of a fund is 10 years in a traditional PE fund, which is substantially higher than even for the longer lived VC funds, which average at around 7 years historically. There are other alternative funds that PJT will place for outside PE, such as private credit, which is doing much better.

2023 was an especially bad year for Park Hill, so the idea is that these might be new and sustainable levels for the business. Then there's also the fact that more and more of an investment's return from seed to IPO is happening in the private phase of its lifecycle. That could be the basis for a growth in secondary and other continuation funds, which would create more links in the chain and more need for fundraising activity at each link.

IS (Q1 Pres)

In the advisory business, where PJT is highly levered to the restructuring environment as that is their specialization, things started to look excellent with a greater than 70% increase in that segment's revenue. Their specialization is evident, as M&A activity has not sprung universally back to life. Sequential growth is also still happening, showing that these levels are sustained, and not from major closure one-offs.

Comp ratios are expected to round out at the end of the year at 69.5%, which is a somewhat elevated level historically. Some of that is to do with the latest performance which has to be compensated, but the main issue is LTM revenues have grown far less than headcount increases, which have been 35% over the last three years. We are waiting for current run-rates, which should hopefully persist as this year also brings maturity walls to drive restructuring activity, in order for that operating leverage to come through on the FY results.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that there is a new level of activity that has been established in the advisory business, levered to restructurings. Both liability management and in-court restructurings are up, and many companies are having to face fate in 2024 with major maturity walls coming in and delays until now yielding nothing. We doubt that restructuring activity has been flushed yet, and think that these elevated levels, coming off the ridiculously low levels of 2021 and 2022, will persist for 2024 and 2025 which are the major maturity years.

We don't necessarily think that the run-rate growth figures of this Q1 will persist for that long though, we just think that run-rate absolute revenue levels, possibly still a little higher, will persist and bring FY figures up considerably. Park Hill may see more of a sustained growth trend. With PE ratios at around 25x on forward figures now for PJT, we would start looking elsewhere. PJT is best-case fair, with average peer multiples at 18x PE according to Seeking Alpha, excluding outliers.

We think Lazard at a 13x forward P/E has much more potential than PJT Partners Inc., being 50% IB related and 50% AM (asset management) related. The implied IB business multiple is around 16-17x given a 10x P/E for AM, which we'd be more comfortable with. LAZ has also somewhat been bucking trends and has great specialty franchises as well.