Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) surged over 6% on Thursday on news that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) has taken a $6.7 billion stake in the insurer. These gains add to what has been a solid year for the insurance giant, with shares now up over 26%. I have been bullish on Chubb, most recently rating shares a "Buy" in March. With today's rally, the stock is up about 3% since this recommendation, vs. the market's 1% gain. While shares have rallied substantially, I remain bullish given strong financial results and a favorable environment.

Berkshire takes a stake in Chubb

On Wednesday night, Berkshire disclosed that it had been acquiring Chubb shares, having previously disclosed a confidential holding it was building. This stake is about 6.3% of the company, making it a significant position. Given the size of the ownership stake, it makes sense that Berkshire sought confidential treatment to acquire its position, as news of its buying could push shares up (as we are seeing today). With Berkshire no longer seeking confidential treatment, my base case is that Berkshire has largely completed its purchases and will not be adding substantially to its position.

I also do not expect Berkshire to make a play to acquire the company. Given Berkshire's already-large insurance business, a combination would likely attract significant regulatory scrutiny. Warren Buffett also has a history of acquiring significant stakes in companies and holding them for years, rather than seeking to own them completely. I also do not believe Chubb's management team, led by CEO Evan Greenberg, is particularly interested in selling the company, given their consistently bullish commentary on its stand-alone results.

Ultimately, Chubb is a company that fits very well with Warren Buffett's successful track record of investing in publicly traded stocks. It is in a sector he is quite familiar with, and it is a prime example of a great company at a good price. In fact, when I first covered CB in October, I compared it to another long-time Berkshire holding, American Express Company (AXP). These are possibly the only two remaining "premium" brands in the otherwise commoditized financial services industry.

There is a certain allure to doing business with CB and AXP. For Chubb, it is because of their reputation of being generous in paying out claims and having excellent customer service. Interestingly, as we will see below, this reputation allows CB to charge higher premiums, leading to a better underwriting profit. In the process, Chubb has created an enduring franchise and much value for shareholders. I expect BRK.B to be a shareholder for a long time.

Chubb reported strong Q1 earnings results

In the company's first quarter reported on April 23rd, Chubb earned $5.41 in adjusted EPS, beating consensus by $0.11. This was up by 23% from last year. CB did $12.2 billion of net written premiums, up 14.1% from last year. This was another strong quarter, driven by strong underwriting results as well as ongoing benefits from the elevated interest rate environment.

Chubb is primarily a property and casualty (P&C) insurer and is one of the few truly global franchises with operations in 54 countries. It also has an Asia-focused life insurance unit. The U.S. accounts for about 52% of its business, with Asia next at 19%. As you can see below, it is also well-diversified across product lines. This geographic and product diversity helps to mitigate any single risk exposure, contributing to less volatile results over time than smaller insurance companies may deliver.

Chubb

Turning to segment results, P&C premiums rose 12.4%, excluding agriculture, this was up 13.3%. P&C underwriting income rose by 15.4% to $1.4 billion. North America premiums were up 10.1% with more strength in personal lines, while the rest of the world rose by 17.5% led by Asia. Some of this overseas growth is due to the consolidation of its Chinese insurer, Huatai, of which it has an 85.5% stake in, after adding 9% in Q1. In North America, it did $1.2 billion of premiums for new customers and had a strong 85% renewal rate. It is easier to model renewing customers, so this strong rate is encouraging, and consistent with the loyalty I would expect towards Chubb, given its strong brand equity, as described above.

P&C pricing is favorable

It is also important to emphasize that much of its premium growth is not because Chubb is taking on more risk, but rather because it is raising prices for the same risk. For instance, Chubb enjoyed a 9.4% rate increase in North America, with property rates up 8% and casualty rates up 11%. It is moving to these segments with strong pricing gains and pivoting away from financial lines, where pricing is "dumb" in management's view with rates declining. In this sub-segment, it is trading lower growth for better margins. Chubb has also been able to push up "excess loss" premiums to offset higher losses last year.

As you can see below, insurance premium inflation tends to lag overall inflation. That is because insurance contracts often run for 12 months, so when inflation spikes, insurers have to wait for the contract to lapse to then raise prices. As such, inflation can squeeze insurers' profits as their claims become more expensive, but then later lead to wider profits as they recapture pricing and inflation moderates. This is precisely the environment we are in today.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

As a result, pricing now exceeds loss costs, which are steadying after years of inflation. In Q1, the company's P&C combined ratio was 86%, down from 86.3% last year. As a reminder, a combined ratio of 100% means an insurer's losses and costs match its premiums. CB is essentially making $14 on every $100 of policies. During the quarter, it had 2.3% catastrophe losses vs. 2.9% in 2023, given the light catastrophe environment. Ex-cat, its combined ratio ticked up modestly to 83.7% from 83.4%.

This remains a strong level, as 2023 was a record-low year. The P&C loss ratio was down 80bp to 58.1% while acquisition and admin costs rose by 50bp, as it continues to push new business growth. We are seeing pricing increases to preserve underwriting profits and significantly de-risk its business. There was a net $200 million of reserve releases, despite adding $95 million in North American commercial tied to auto fleets. Ongoing reserve releases are consistent with its conservative reserving policies. As you can see, its combined ratio has consistently been better than peers, and 2024 is shaping up to be a similar year.

Chubb

Life premiums rose by 26.3% to $1.63 billion, with income up 9.8% to $268 million. Deposits rose 39% to 2.23 billion, given strong sales growth over the past year. Excluding the consolidation of Huatai, life premiums rose by over 10%. This unit accounts for less than 10% of overall profits, but its results continue to be strong and do provide diversification away from P&C trends.

Elevated rates are boosting investment income

Finally, investment income rose by 24% to $1.48 billion. CB has a $140 billion investment portfolio, and it continues to benefit from higher rates. Fixed income securities now yield 4.9% from 4.4% last year, and in the quarter, CB had a reinvestment yield of 6.1%. With this elevated rate environment continuing, CB continues to reinvest maturing securities at higher yields, boosting run-rate investment income. Given premium growth, its portfolio also continues to grow. As a result, it expects at least $1.5 billion in Q2 investment income with further gains in H2, guidance I view as credible.

This is a conservative portfolio with $118 billion in fixed income. It has a nearly 5-year duration and an AA average quality. This duration means even when the Fed begins cutting rates, investment income will not fall immediately. Assuming 0-2 rate cuts this year, I do not expect investment income to peak until early 2025, and assuming a moderate decline in rates, investment income should only fall modestly as it will take time for prevailing rates to fall below existing portfolio yields. Still, we will see growth slow significantly here in the coming quarters, given base effects.

Chubb

Chubb also has strong financial strength, with just $15.8 billion of debt. That gives it a 21% debt-to-capital ratio; I view below 25% as a strong level for an insurer. Management is "at rest" on M&A despite excess capital on its balance sheet. With strong organic growth, there is little need to pay a premium to acquire another firm. It does pay a 1.4% dividend yield. During Q1, it did $316 million of buybacks.

I would expect this pace to moderately increase this year and expect about a 1.5-2.5% share count reduction. Still, given the strong returns the business is generating, I expect most capital to be used to support further growth.

CB stock's valuation is attractive

Back in March, I expected 2024 EPS of $21.50-22.50, assuming a modest deterioration in underwriting with upsides toward $24 if underwriting matched 2023's stellar results. Based on this estimate, I believed Chubb had a fair value of $280, based on a 10x multiple on its investment income and 15x its underwriting profits.

I still believe this valuation framework makes sense, as with interest rates likely near a peak, investment income deserves a lower multiple than underwriting income as growth will be harder to come by. That said, with rates staying a bit higher for longer and underwriting results remaining near record-low levels, I now see earnings coming in at $22-23 this year, which pushes fair value to $285-290. Shares are currently only 11.8x my 2024 earnings estimate.

I would note that from this fair value, I expect Chubb Limited stock to deliver 8-10% long-term returns given earnings growth, its dividend, and share count reduction. With shares at $264, that represents over 10% upside including its dividend. As such, I would continue to be a buyer and invest alongside Berkshire in this great company at a good price.