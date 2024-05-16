Chubb: Berkshire Is Right To Buy This Great Company At A Good Price

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway has taken a significant stake in Chubb stock, causing shares to surge over 6%.
  • Chubb's Q1 results were strong, with adjusted EPS beating expectations and net written premiums increasing by 14.1%.
  • The insurance industry's pricing environment is favorable, with Chubb's premium growth driven by raising prices rather than taking on more risk.
  • Rates staying higher for longer means that investment income is likely to rise into 2025.
  • At less than 12x earnings, Chubb is a "great company at a good price."

A directory sign with Katten, Linkedin and Chubb company signs on at the entrance to the office building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) surged over 6% on Thursday on news that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) has taken a $6.7 billion stake in the insurer. These gains add to what has

