2 High Yielding REIT Picks That Can Be Bought And Potentially Held Forever

May 16, 2024 11:48 AM ETEPRT, MAA2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • Buy and hold strategies are popular among yield-chasing investors (including myself).
  • There are many benefits of it, but the main one is letting the winners win and compounders really compound and deliver the snowball effect over time.
  • To devise such a strategy, both defense and growth related characteristics have to be considered.
  • In this article, I present two attractive REIT picks that fit nicely with this strategy.

Wooden blocks with "PASSIVE" text of concept and coins.

Seiya Tabuchi

Many yield-chasing investors out there (including myself) apply buy and hold strategies to construct portfolios, which do not require an active involvement beside some periodic rebalancing.

The key objective is to select defensive enough companies that offer

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.5K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPRT--
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
MAA--
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News