Seiya Tabuchi

Many yield-chasing investors out there (including myself) apply buy and hold strategies to construct portfolios, which do not require an active involvement beside some periodic rebalancing.

The key objective is to select defensive enough companies that offer above-average current income streams and leave them untouched in portfolios for a long period of time, thereby fostering a snowball effect via a combination of dividend growth and reinvestments.

While this requires a somewhat heavy due diligence before investing, it does provide multiple benefits for investors, such as:

Less time spent on having to follow the stock market and specific industries to conduct speculative bets with an aim to make profits fast.

Savings on the fee side as there are less transactions involved (plus, in some instances it might also result in better tax management as any capital gains are not immediately realized).

It allows the real winners and compounders to win and keep compounding.

Perhaps, most importantly, it mitigates emotional risks, whereby trading often investors open the biases towards catching falling knives, stepping into value traps, buying right at the moment when a stock has already reached its peak etc.

The only exceptions to this rule of just buying and holding are related to primarily two distinct factors. First, when a certain stock suddenly starts to consume an excessive portion of the portfolio, then it might make sense from the risk management perspective to harvest a portion of the accumulated gains just to put things back into a balance. Second, when a company has changed its course of how it manages its business and capital structure (e.g., going from a defensive style to assuming aggressive amounts of leverage to venture into high-yielding opportunities), then it also could justify a decision to rotate out of the position.

In the article below I will highlight two REITs, which fit nicely into the buy and hold strategy and possess the right characteristics to warrant a snowball effect in investor portfolios.

Pick #1: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

EPRT could be classified as a conservative equity REIT player, which focuses on net lease transactions mostly across the service-oriented industries. As of now, EPRT carries over 1750 properties in 48 states, where the portfolio is split among ~ 360 different tenants.

The fact that EPRT has based its operations on a net lease principle, enables the Company to avoid incurring unexpected CapEx events and better manage the inflationary pressures that tend to magnify the operating expenses. This way, the cash flows are effectively de-risked from unexpected drawdowns, where the only major remaining risks could stem from tenant bankruptcies or inability to find replacements for the expiring space.

Yet, in this context, EPRT has a rather attractive lease profile, where the weighted average lease term is more than 14 years, which, in turn, introduces an additional layer of predictability in the business. On top of this, the average unit level rent coverage is 3.9x, which again is clearly indicative of an embedded defense in EPRT's structure.

EPRT Investor Relations

Another critical prerequisite for having the necessary stability and cash flow predictability in place is a sound balance sheet with a favorable debt maturity profile. Here the fact that EPRT has achieved an investment grade balance sheet speaks volumes. It helps further de-risk the Company's profile and also equip the Management with the necessary tools or optionality to carry out opportunistic M&A transactions in order to enhance the AFFO generation.

Moreover, if we look at EPRT's debt structure, we will notice that there are no refinancings taking place until at least 2026. This provides flexibility to make strategic investments in organic CapEx or M&A without having to worry about any headwinds that could stem from near-term refinancing, while the interest rates are high.

EPRT Investor Relations

What is interesting that already now (in the most recent quarter) EPRT has decided to deploy part of its liquidity into fresh acquisitions, injecting more than $250 million via 36 separate transactions at a weighted average cash yield basis which are set to generate 8.1%. Importantly, by executing this growth strategy, it seems EPRT won't sacrifice the underlying portfolio quality as these transactions were made at 3.3x rent coverage levels

Considering all the aforementioned aspects and the fact that EPRT's dividend of ~ 4.2% is underpinned by a FFO payout ratio of 61% (which warrants both an extra margin of safety and better growth potential), the REIT is an excellent candidate for a long-term buy and hold strategy.

Pick #2: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA is, however, a different REIT - a pure-play U.S. apartment REIT, which is large enough to be included in the S&P 500 mix. Currently, MAA has over 100,000 apartment homes, which are spread across 16 different states and the District of Columbia.

Compared to EPRT, MAA is even more exposed to structural tailwinds on a portfolio levels. Most of its apartments are primarily located across the high-growth Sunbelt region, which exhibits very favorable long-term supply and demand dynamics (driven by positive demographics and high economic activity).

Here it is also worth highlighting how the prevailing interest rate environment has actually created an even better opportunity for MAA to put its capital at work. Namely, the restrictive monetary policy has limited the formation of new supply as the financing costs to accommodate CapEx-intensive construction and overall development have surged higher, making it tough for companies with subpar balance sheets to invest. This creates a clear opportunity for MAA to leverage the strengths of its balance sheet in order to take advantage of the intensified (forthcoming) supply and demand imbalance.

MAA Investor Presentation

From the activities in Q1, 2024, we can easily conclude that MAA is already taking some action in this regard. In April (month after Q1 period), MAA has initiated a large construction on a new 302-unit multifamily apartment community. In the same month, MAA recorded an acquisition of a new land parcel, which will be used to develop a 345-unit multifamily apartment community (with a start date and first capital injections taking place in Q2 this year). In addition, listening to the most recent earnings call, it becomes clear from the commentary.

Moreover, if we read the Q1, 2024 earnings call transcript, it is clear that MAA has indeed slowly but surely become more open in taking advantage of its balance sheet capacity to capitalize on the supply and demand imbalance. Here is a relevant excerpt from the commentary by Brad Hill - Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer:

Our development team continues to evaluate land sites as well as additional prepurchase development opportunities. In this liquidity-constrained environment, it's possible we could add additional in-house and prepurchase development opportunities to our current and future pipeline. While we continue to pursue numerous external growth opportunities, our existing portfolio remains in a good position heading into the busier leasing season.

As in the case with EPRT, MAA also embodies an investment grade balance sheet, which both de-risks the cash flow profile, but also renders the incremental capital allocation tactics less risky.

MAA Investor Presentation

I believe that MAA is at its core a safe investment, where the current dividend yield of ~ 4.3% is supported by a conservative FFO payout profile (i.e., ~ 65%) that should help MAA deliver steadily growing distributions over time.

The bottom line

To exercise a buy and hold strategy with the goal of not having to worry about periodically revisiting the holdings list and letting the investments compound, the investment strategy has to have an element of defense without sacrificing the current income growth potential. To have a defense in place, it helps if the companies have fortress balance sheets and predictable cash generation models. To deliver on income growth, thus facilitating a gradual dividend growth effect (i.e., the snowball effect), being exposed to industries with secular tailwinds and business models that generate predictable cash streams is crucial.

In my opinion and as outlined above, Essential Properties Realty Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities are the right picks through which to exercise a prudent and long-term buy and hold strategy.