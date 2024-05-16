Thomas Barwick

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is a well-known technology company founded in 2012 focusing on action camera manufacturing. GPRO has also expanded into software, introducing tools such as image stabilization, mobile and desktop app editing and sharing solutions, and auto-upload capabilities.

All-time share performance has been lackluster. Having gone public at a price of $35 in 2014 and reaching an all-time high of $87 shortly after, trading performance was volatile for the following two years. Since 2018, the stock has been trading at low-to-mid single-digits. The stock is also currently trading at $1.7, down -55.6% over the past year. This has partially been driven by the weak YTD share performance. YTD, GPRO's share price is also down -50%.

I rate GPRO a buy. My 1-year price target of $2.34 per share projects about 43% upside. Though GPRO may see a further decline in revenue in FY 2024, it is mostly caused by a product launch delay, which is a non-structural issue. On the flip side, I believe GPRO remains a leading brand in the alternative capture market, and the retail expansion with Best Buy and in EMEA serve as decent catalysts. At the current trading price, GPRO appears undervalued.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals have been relatively underwhelming. While revenue growth has been overall volatile over the past five years, GPRO seems to have not been able to escape the declining growth in recent times. Likewise, operating cash flow (OCF) generation and profitability have also been lackluster. In Q1, GPRO delivered a revenue of $155 million, an -11% YoY decline. Net loss margin widened to over -200%, mostly due to the non-operating and one-time tax expense of $289 million. If we look at the operating level, which is a better way to assess the company's performance, then the operating loss margin saw a much softer decline to -27% in Q1.

Meanwhile, though liquidity should be sufficient for at least one year since the release of Q1's report, it has continued to deteriorate. This has also mostly been impacted by the weak OCF generation in recent times. For instance, due to seasonality, Q1 is generally the quarter when OCF is the weakest, since GPRO would seem to load up on inventory at the start of the FY. However, the widened operating loss and seemingly weak cash conservation efforts resulted in an OCF loss of almost -$98 million, a 5-year record high. GPRO ended the quarter with $133 million of liquidity, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4x, a considerable uptick from 0.1x the prior quarter.

Catalyst

Though the catalyst remains minimal, in my view, I believe there are a few positive takeaways from the most recent quarter's earnings call. For instance, the management has reiterated the objective to achieve stronger growth and profitability in 2025 onwards, which, I believe, should be driven by the retail expansion strategy to increase door counts into 2026, effectively also driving brand presence.

Company Presentation

In particular, I believe the continued strength in the Americas and also EMEA, where GPRO has seen a 50% increase in retail channel sell-through YoY, should enable to offset the downturn in China, where growth has been lackluster due to weak macro and local competition. Over the past year, EMEA has also been the only geographic segment that demonstrates promise, as indicated by its growing share in the geographic revenue mix.

Meanwhile, the recent retail expansion at Best Buy, the largest electronic retail store chain in the US, should also enable GPRO to capture more growth opportunities in the US, further strengthening Americas. What is unique about the recent initiative is the deeper integration with Best Buy, which involves not only shelf expansion but also display refresh and training of Best Buy staff to enhance their GPRO's product knowledge, as commented by the management:

For example, in North America, we're in the process of updating our endcap displays with Best Buy. This started with installing our larger eight-foot endcap displays in all Best Buy premium experience doors that feature a camera experience shop, which we completed in mid-April. And by mid-July, we expect to have completely refreshed all of our merchandising displays in all Best Buy stores. Additionally, we're working closely with Best Buy to train select Blueshirt employees on GoPro products to help them maximize GoPro sales in their top stores

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Risk

Due to the delay in launch of the new entry-level camera that has negatively impacted revenue projection for the FY 2024 by $65 million to $85 million, I believe there could be a possibility of subdued price action in the FY, driven by uncertain market sentiment.

Longer-term, I believe the market dynamics in China also present a bit of uncertainty for GPRO. Though GPRO does not break down its revenue by specific countries, China still makes up quite a significant share of GPRO's revenue, as stated by its latest 10-K. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific segment also still made up 17% of GPRO's revenue as of Q1, which should include China's share. The comment from the management in Q1 indicates that GPRO has continued to see competitive pressure from more affordable local brands that, I believe, could sustain, especially driven by the overall consumer downturn as of late:

Yes. And Nick, I'd add on to that. And the price discounting continue actually in China as well. And the combination of the economy in China and folks buying more local brands versus GoPro, which is I think a phenomenon we're seeing across the China market with other brands. So, that's definitely impacted us as well.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for GPRO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to decline by -4.9% YoY to $955.7 million, in line with the market's estimate. I assume forward P/S to expand to 5x, implying a share price appreciation to $3 price level. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - GPRO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $893.8 million, a steeper 11% YoY decline, also in line with the market's estimate. P/S to remain at 0.2x level, driving share price correction to $1.5.

Own Analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $2.34 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 43%. I would rate the stock a buy.

My 50-50 bull-bear probability assignment is based on my belief that the market uncertainty in China could still offset the potential growth through retail channel expansion in EMEA and Best Buy with a refreshed product portfolio. However, much of the decline in FY 2024 was also due to the delayed launch of a new entry-level camera, instead of a more structural issue. In the bull scenario, I also assumed that investors would start considering buying GPRO's shares once the retail expansion initiatives continue to see positive trends around the second half of the FY, positioning GPRO nicely for a rebound in FY 2025 and resulting in P/S multiple expansion to 0.5x.

Conclusion

GPRO is a leading alternative capture company with well-known action camera products. It also made expansion into the software business, with its mobile and desktop app editing solutions. Business has been volatile in recent times, driven by the weakness in China and also the broader multi-year transformation initiative to improve GPRO's brand presence. I consider retail expansion with Best Buy and also in EMEA as potential catalysts in FY 2024 and beyond, though revenue may still decline in FY 2024 due to the delay in launch of the new entry-level camera. My 1-year price target projects a $2.34 at year's end, or about 43% upside. At this level, I conclude that GPRO appears undervalued. I rate the stock a buy.