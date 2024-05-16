halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE:SKYH) provides home basing solutions for private jets. The company's strategy is actually elementary. It engages in ground leases at various airports in the U.S., builds hangars on the ground using pre-engineered metal buildings built by RapidBuilt in which it has a 51% ownership, and leases the space to business jet owners.

I consider Sky Harbour Group an interesting investment to capitalize on the ultrarich. So far, SKYH stock has done rather well, gaining 130% since my Buy rating from last year, easily outperforming the markets.

Revenue Growth Does Not Translate Favorably

Sky Harbour Group

The statement of operations might not give a good sense of how the company is progressing. Rental revenue more than doubled by $1.3 million. Cost, however, grew by $1.8 million, resulting in the operating loss widening by $0.5 million. However, this is primarily caused by an increase of $0.6 million in non-cash equity compensation, a $0.7 million increase due to headcount increases and higher wages. Furthermore, with more assets on the balance sheet, depreciation also increased, and operating expense increases reflect new ground leases that will be used for future development projects. So, the results that we are seeing are not necessarily the financial performance of the assets in operations, as the costs of expansion are also carried.

Sky Harbour Group

With emerging companies such as Sky Harbour Group that are investing to grow the business, you would expect big cash drains with high borrowing activity and possible shareholder dilution. The cash flow statement, however, shows that in the first quarter that was not the case. Cash used in operating activities was $4.4 million, and the company got most of its cash flow from maturities of investment. There was some dilution as warrants have been exercised, but overall, the cash and restricted cash level stood at $102.9 million, which was up nearly $30 million. The company currently has nearly $40 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash and restricted investments. That would fund nearly a year in construction costs.

Over a year, we have seen little improvement in cash flow and that forces Sky Harbour Group to think about how they will be approaching future developments. They could take on new loans with hefty interest payments or opt for co-developments.

Higher Occupancy and Lease Rates For Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group

There is, however, good news for Sky Harbour Group. The occupancy rate of its 29 hangars in operation currently stands at 93.6%, and that is up from 72% in September 2023 and 60% a year ago. While Sky Harbour Group provides additional services such as fueling, the increase in occupancy rate measured against the revenue growth does suggest that new leases are coming in at significantly higher dollar per square foot amounts. Sky Harbour Group is also expanding to higher-tier locations, and we already see that San Jose has per square foot lease revenues of more than $80. Locations such as Miami started at less than half that amount, so some locations that are going to come online and contribute to revenues will do so at significantly higher lease rates.

Dilution Risk For Sky Harbour Group But Upside Remains

Valuing Sky Harbour Group is rather difficult. While I have little doubt about the strength in lease revenues, the pace at which lease revenues can be expanded is a function of increasing rentable square footage. For 2024, the company had aimed for $22.9 million in EBITDA. I believe that this is something that the company will achieve by 2025 at the earliest, given that the company has been falling short of previous projections as well.

Using the $22.9 million for 2025-2026 would give us a $16.60 price target, implying nearly 40% upside. However, in March, the company filed for a $200 million mixed shelf offering, and there are Class B, warrants and units that could be exchanged for Class A stock, which would bring the price target to $4.70. So, investors should be aware of any potential risk of dilution. Currently, for the low-case scenario, I am only implementing the exercise of warrants to the dilution risk, which brings the lower bound of the price range to $10 while I maintain my higher target of $16.60.

Conclusion: Sky Harbour Group Is Entering A Higher Tier Segment

Sky Harbour Group is most definitely not a name with a low-risk profile. However, being higher risk, there also is the potential for higher returns, and that is what we have seen at Sky Harbour Group. The company is growing its footprint and is now in the phase of entering more premium markets, which, I believe, should provide a solid boost to its lease revenues. As a result, and despite dilution risk, I continue to mark Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock a speculative buy.