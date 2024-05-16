7 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

JHVEPhoto

This week features 7 more dividend increases, including Dividend King Johnson & Johnson's annual increase of 4.2%, which extends its 62-year streak! This simply remarkable company has rewarded shareholders with growing payouts since the early 1960s.

The other companies on the list have streaks ranging from 7 to 21 years. Together, they feature an average increase of 6.3% and a median of 3.9%.

I invest in companies that consistently increase their dividends. By monitoring these companies, I've put together a list of top-performing stocks that are likely to boost their dividends soon. This list can help you make smart investment choices and set up a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total yearly dividends. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the last day you can purchase shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 5 Challenger 1 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

Data was sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 62 3.25 20-May-24 4.20% King Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 21 1.9 21-May-24 0.44% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 12 6.65 22-May-24 1.04% Contender Materion Corporation (MTRN) 12 0.47 22-May-24 3.85% Contender Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 7 0.74 22-May-24 25.00% Challenger HNI Corporation (HNI) 13 2.79 23-May-24 3.13% Contender Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 11 4.31 23-May-24 6.67% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent JNJ 1.19 1.24 4.20% MCHP 0.45 0.452 0.44% CCOI 0.965 0.975 1.04% MTRN 0.13 0.135 3.85% AMAT 0.32 0.4 25.00% HNI 0.32 0.33 3.13% HVT 0.3 0.32 6.67% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High JNJ 152.71 142.71 172.01 23.41 7% Off Low 11% Off High MCHP 95.31 67.67 96.14 61.78 41% Off Low 1% Off High MTRN 115.79 92.04 144.94 50.28 26% Off Low 20% Off High CCOI 58.65 52.65 83.55 131.97 11% Off Low 30% Off High AMAT 217.54 118.75 214.91 22.74 83% Off Low New High HNI 47.24 24.13 47.6 24.61 96% Off Low 1% Off High HVT 29.67 24.38 36.72 12.64 22% Off Low 19% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order so investors can prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 6.65 4.8 9.8 11.6 14 18.3 HVT 4.31 7.2 15 10.8 15.7 15.1 JNJ 3.25 5.3 5.6 5.8 6.1 9.1 HNI 2.79 0 1.6 1.7 2.9 4.5 MCHP 1.9 33.2 31.1 18.2 9 20.1 AMAT 0.74 23.1 13.3 9.9 12.3 10.7 MTRN 0.47 4 4.2 4.4 5 4.9 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment approach revolves around identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while also increasing their dividend payouts. To gauge performance, I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown its dividends. If a stock is unable to outperform this benchmark, I prefer to invest in the ETF. Using this analysis, I have selected several companies for my personal investment portfolio. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices tend to follow strong dividend growth over long periods. Here's a comparison of SCHD versus everyone on the list.

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, SCHD returned about 190% (dividends are reinvested in all these results).

The top performers were AMAT (1170%), MCHP (393%), and MTRN (260%). AMAT's wonderful results skew the rest of the graph, making it harder to find nuance between other companies.

MCHP (pink line) frequently outperformed SCHD, while MTRN has pulled ahead in the past three years.

Rounding out the bottom of the list are CCOI (154%), HVT (123%), JNJ (97%), and finally, HNI (80%). Unfortunately, returns have been hard to find with JNJ over the past decade compared to many other names or dividend ETF alternatives.

Please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.