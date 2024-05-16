Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.82K Followers

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gus Papageorgiou - Head, Investor Relations
Dax Dasilva - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Asha Bakshani - Chief Financial Officer
JD Saint-Martin - President

Conference Call Participants

Dan Perlin - RBC
Andrew Bauch - Wells Fargo Securities
Trevor Williams - Jefferies
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Matt Coad - Autonomous Research
Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Dominic Ball - Redburn

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lightspeed Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to Gus Papageorgiou, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Gus Papageorgiou

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lightspeed's fiscal Q4 2024 conference call.

Joining me today are Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed's Founder and CEO; Asha Bakshani, our CFO; and JD Saint-Martin, our President. After prepared remarks from Dax and Asha, we will open it up for your questions.

We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are subject to risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in respect of conclusions, forecasts, and projections contained in these statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. You should carefully review these factors, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties in our earnings press release issued earlier today, our fourth quarter 2024 results presentation available on our website, as well as in our filings with U.S. and Canadian securities regulators.

Also, our commentary today will include adjusted financial measures, which are non-IFRS

Recommended For You

About LSPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LSPD

Trending Analysis

Trending News