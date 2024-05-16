Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rohit Bhardwaj - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Rook - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC
Anthony Taglieri - BMO Capital Markets
Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q1 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for attending Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me on this morning's call is Scott Rook, our President and CEO.

We will begin this call by providing a brief recap of the first quarter results we announced yesterday in addition to our updated 2024 guidance. Scott will then provide comments on the outlook for our key products and provide thoughts on various growth initiatives. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the lines for questions. Please note that this call has an accompanying slide deck, which is available on our website, chemtradelogistics.com.

Before proceeding, we would like to note that today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and additional information on certain non-IFRS and other financial measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by

