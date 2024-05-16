Associated Banc-Corp: Baby Bond Presents Best Income Option

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • Associated Bancorp is not adverse to some of the challenges faced by the regional banking sector.
  • The bank offers a baby bond that is currently trading at a higher coupon yield than the bank's preferred share dividends.
  • There are risks to be mindful of involving the bank and the baby bond's reset rate prior to investing.

Graphic 3D icon of classic bank facade on white background

koya79/iStock via Getty Images

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is a regional bank that is working through the challenges of maintaining deposits and increasing interest expenses faced by the industry. The bank is one of a few that offers a baby

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.49K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASB
--
ASBA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News