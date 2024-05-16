aprott/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Roche Stock Flatlines While Lilly, Novo Stock Explodes - A Simple Explanation

The Swiss-based pharmaceuticals giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is the world's seventh-largest by market cap valuation, currently ~$205bn, second largest in terms of revenues generated in 2023 - $65bn - behind only Johnson & Johnson.

Global Pharmas compared (my table using data from TradingView, Google Finance)

As we can see above, however, Roche has been struggling for top and bottom line growth over the past several years, and this may have affected its share price and valuation, which had slipped by >25% on a three-year basis, and >20% on a one-year basis (I'm using ADR price in the table above - eight ADRs equal one underlying share) - at least at the beginning of this week.

In the above table, attention is immediately drawn to the two largest pharmas by market cap, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO), whose share prices have risen by 290% and 226% on a three-year basis, and by 75% and 52% on a one-year basis.

Lilly and Novo's revenues were less than half Roche's in 2023, while Lilly's net profits were much lower, and Novo's slightly lower, yet Lilly's market cap is nearly 4x that of Roche's, and Novo's >2x. Why are these two pharmas so much more valuable than Roche, at least in Wall Street's eyes?

The answer is simple. Lilly and Novo have each developed a class of drug known as a GLP-1 agonist, or "incretin mimetic," as it mimics the action of incretin, a hormone that affects receptors in our brains that control our appetite or how hungry we feel. Lilly's drug, tirzepatide, has been approved to treat type-2 diabetes ("T2D") under the brand name Mounjaro and to treat obesity under the brand name Zepbound.

Novo's drug, semaglutide, is approved to treat T2D under the brand name Ozempic, and obesity, under the brand name Wegovy. In clinical studies, both semaglutide and tirzepatide displayed miraculous weight loss qualities in patients which had previously been regarded as beyond the ability of any drug.

As I wrote in a post on the two companies a few weeks ago:

One study of nearly 2,000 patients showed that Ozempic achieved 14.9% weight loss versus 2.4% in the placebo arm, while 84% of patients achieved at least 5% weight loss, versus 31% for placebo. Zepbound's ability to reduce weight was even greater than Wegovy's, with studies showing patients using the higher dose of the drug - 15mg - lost ~21% of their body weight at 72 weeks.

Given its estimated that ~42% of Americans suffer with obesity, and >1bn people worldwide, Wall Street believes that Wegovy / Zepbound will one day split a >$100bn per annum market between them and anticipates explosive growth in the revenues of each company, hence their rapidly climbing share prices.

Roche Joins Pharma Pack Chasing Approval For Obesity Drug With Latest Data

While Novo and Lilly are streets ahead of the competition with their two GLP-1 agonist drugs, it's no surprise that most of the rest of the world's largest Pharma's are desperate to produce a similar drug of their own in order to grab a share of what promises to become the biggest pharmaceutical market of all time.

It's not so easy as it looks, however. In the past, the likes of Merck (MRK), Sanofi (SNY), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Japanese Pharma Eisai have all experimented with weight loss drugs, and ultimately abandoned their projects.

More recently, Pfizer (PFE) has tried - and looks to be failing - with a daily oral pill, danuglipron, which has a troubling side effect profile. Amgen's (AMGN) drug MariTide, which inhibits the gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor ("GIPR") and activates the glucagon like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor, is in Phase 2 studies, with management confident that an upcoming data readout will wow the market.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) has emerged as a surprise contender in the obesity space too, with its candidate VK2735 targeting both GLP-1, and another peptide, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide ("GIP"), similarly to Lilly's tirzepatide, earning it the nickname "twincretin." The candidate achieved a mean 14.7% weight loss in a small study a few months back.

A partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma has produced the candidate survotutide, which achieved mean weight loss of ~19% at 48 weeks in a Phase 2 study.

Now, Roche is the latest pharma company to announce some compelling weight loss data for its candidate CT-388. Earlier today, the company issued a press release summarizing data from its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist candidate as follows:

The study found that a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 over 24 weeks resulted in significant weight loss in healthy adults with obesity compared to placebo. The weight loss achieved with CT-388 was clinically meaningful, with a mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p-value < 0.001). At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved a weight loss of >5%, 85% achieved >10%, 70% achieved >15%, and 45% achieved >20%. The treatment was well tolerated, with mild to moderate gastrointestinal-related adverse events being the most common, consistent with the incretin class of medicines that CT-388 belongs to.

Like Wegovy and Zepbound, CT-388 is injected subcutaneously (using an auto-injector) once-weekly. The mean weight loss of 18.9% was achieved by CT-388 at just 24 weeks, which is impressive - Zepbound's figure of 21% in its pivotal study was achieved at 72 weeks. The fact that the drug was well tolerated is another major plus point, as ultimately this may be a key factor in a patient's decision around which weight loss therapy to use. CT-388 seems to work in patients with diabetes too, another plus point.

Before getting too far ahead of ourselves, however, it's important to note that cross-trial comparisons can be tricky, if not downright misleading. For example, there are apparently 96 patients in the Roche study - Lilly's pivotal study of Zepbound involved >780 patients.

Roche's study was a Phase 1 stage trial set up primarily to assess pharmacokinetics and safety, as opposed to efficacy - we don't have precise data on the status of the patients' in the study or the level of their obesity. We also don't have information on dose titration (how quickly patients were brought up to a full dose regime), patient withdrawals, or duration of weight loss.

Analysis - An Important Step On A Long Journey - A Potentially Good Time To Be Buying Roche Stock

Roche gained access to CT-388 via its $2.7bn merger with Carmot Therapeutics announced in December last year. According to a press release at the time:

The acquisition gives Roche access to a differentiated portfolio of incretins including: CT-388 , the lead asset is a Phase-2 ready, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes. Injected subcutaneously once a week, it has potential as a standalone and combination therapy to improve weight loss and to be expanded to other indications.

, the lead asset is a Phase-2 ready, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes. Injected subcutaneously once a week, it has potential as a standalone and combination therapy to improve weight loss and to be expanded to other indications. CT-996 , a once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist currently in Phase-1 intended to treat obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes.

, a once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist currently in Phase-1 intended to treat obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes. CT-868, a Phase-2, once-daily subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist intended for the treatment of type 1 diabetes patients with overweight or obesity.

But Roche is not the only company with a portfolio of weight loss drugs. Lilly is developing both retatrutide - nicknamed "triple-G" as it targets three different hormones - GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon - and an oral pill, orforglipron, through clinical studies. Phase 2 studies of retatrutide have shown a mean weight reduction "up to 17.5%" at 24 weeks, mean weight reduction of up to 24.2% (57.8 lb. or 26.2 kg)ii at the end of the 48-week treatment duration.

Meanwhile, Novo has been sharing data from studies of a new candidate, named amycretin. Data from a small subset of patients showed mean weight loss of 13% in just 12 weeks.

Nevertheless, today's data readout is a potentially important one for Roche as it marks the company out as a genuine contender in the field of obesity - an affliction it estimates affects ~4bn people worldwide. Given the annual cost of Wegovy / Zepbound is ~$12k, the market opportunity is, theoretically at least, runs into the trillions.

Roche is a large enough company to be able to meet manufacturing and distribution demands - both Lilly and Novo have been struggling to meet demand globally, despite massive investment in manufacturing facilities - and its global presence gives it a significant advantage over the likes of Viking, or indeed most companies, including Boehringer and even Amgen.

From an investor's perspective, Roche stock has risen ~3% in response to today's news (at the time of writing) perhaps reflecting the fact that there remains a long road to travel, and a lot of data to collect, before the pharma is ready to apply for marketing authorization.

Additionally, the market is now becoming more used to "miraculous" data readouts, and unlike when Lilly and Novo were the only players in the game, share more modest peak revenue expectations - apparently, Wall Street analysts believe CT-388 may achieve $4bn in peak sales - nothing likes as high as expectations for Wegovy / Zepbound.

Nevertheless, my conclusion would be that a more congested market may actually suit Roche, which has the scale and infrastructure to potentially out-muscle competitors, and provided its drug can match zepbound - wegovy - or future iterations of GLP-1 agonists - I can't see a reason why the peak revenue forecasts should be so low.

When we consider the valuations of Lilly and Novo today, they have become so large relative to actual performance that it would take a brave investor to buy stock at today's prices and expect to make a substantial return. Roche, on the other hand, is trading close to its lowest value in five years despite promising mid-single revenue growth in 2024 and being a global powerhouse in fields such as oncology, autoimmune, and ophthalmology.

If you had told an investor five years ago that Lilly stock would trade >$770 in 2024, or at a 500% premium to today's price, they likely would have told informed you that you had taken leave of your senses, but that's precisely what has come to pass. The pharma is well on the way to a trillion-dollar valuation before Zepbound has even drummed up >$1bn in revenues.

I don't think Roche can match those kinds of gains, but if you're looking for exposure to the emerging weight loss market, and don't want to pay an exorbitant premium, as you must do with Lilly or Novo, and don't want to take on too much risk, as may be involved in backing Viking or Boehringer / Zealand Roche, or Amgen perhaps may be the right horse to back in this race.

