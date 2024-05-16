jetcityimage

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) is a worldwide agribusiness and food company. BG is one of the ABCD companies that feed and increasingly power the world. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and Bunge (BG) are publicly traded agricultural giants, while Cargill and Louis Dreyfus are privately held.

BG’s company profile states:

BG Company Profile (Seeking Alpha)

BG has been around for over two centuries. Population growth and green energy initiatives have only increased BG’s addressable markets, with over eight billion mouths to feed and lives to power. BG shares have been in a bullish trend since the 2020 pandemic-inspired low, and that path of least resistance seems set to continue taking the shares to new and higher highs.

BG is an Ag leader with a significant Brazilian footprint

As a leading agricultural business, Bunge’s website states,

“We are the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils, fats, and protein.”

Brazil and the United States are the leading soybean-producing countries.

Top Soybean Producing Countries (developmentaid.com/Statista)

Brazil surpassed the United States as the world’s leading soybean producer in 2021-2022. In 2022, Brazil led the world in soybean exports, with China as the top importer.

Brazil is a critical market for Bunge, and the company has a significant footprint in South America’s leading economy.

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades: Growth is an issue that M&A could solve

At $104.77 per share, BG had a $14.41 billion market cap. BG trades an average of over 1.5 million shares daily.

Five-Year Chart of BG Shares (Barchart)

The chart shows BG’s rally from the March 2020 pandemic-inspired $29 low to the April 2022 $128.40 high. BG shares rose more than four and a half times over the period and peaked in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending grain and oil seed prices to the highest levels since 2012 when they reached record levels. Rising grain and oil seed prices are bullish for BG shares as they increase processing profit margins.

BG Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The chart of BG’s Seeking Alpha Factor Grades shows high marks for valuation and profitability, passing grades for momentum and revisions, but subpar ratings for growth.

BG Growth Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Digging deeper, BG receives failing grades for EBITA forward growth and 3-5 year long-term growth prospects.

BG’s under $15 billion market cap, attractive below-average 10.74 price-to-earnings ratio, and position as one of the four ABCD agricultural companies could make it an M&A candidate. A takeover or merger could solve the growth issue by expanding the company’s business potential while creating economies of scale.

An attractive dividend yield but disappointing Q1 earnings

At the $104.77 level, BG’s $2.72 dividend translates to a 2.6% yield.

BG Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

BG gets high marks for its dividend level, consistency, growth, and safety. Meanwhile, the company reported Q1 2024 earnings on April 24, which were mostly disappointing. While normalized actual EPS was $3.04 and beat the forecast by $0.51, actual GAAP EPS of $1.68 missed the estimate by $0.95. Moreover, revenues at $13.42 billion missed by $538.84 million, likely a function of market conditions. BG’s press release highlighted the top factors for Q1 results:

BG Q1 2024 Earnings Summary (BG website)

The critical takeaway was “Refined and specialty oils down from a strong prior year.”

Grains and oil seed futures are in the buy zone - Bullish for BG

BG shares peaked in April 2022 when soybean and corn prices rose to the highest since 2008 and CBOT soft red winter wheat futures moved to a record peak.

BG’s website highlights the company’s “key commodities,” including soybeans, corn, and wheat. The leading grains and oil seed markets fell in 2023 and Q1 2024:

CBOT corn futures fell 30.55% in 2023 and moved 6.2% lower in Q1 2024.

CBOT soybean futures fell 14.86% in 2023 and moved 7.9% lower in Q1 2024.

CBOT wheat futures fell 20.71% in 2023 and moved 10.8% lower in Q1 2024.

The nearby corn, bean, and wheat futures closed Q1 at $4.42, $11.9150, and $5.6025 per bushel, respectively. As of mid-May, prices have moved higher in Q2.

Six-month CBOT Corn Futures Chart (Barchart)

CBOT corn futures for July delivery were marginally higher, moving from $4.5450 at the end of March 2024 to $4.57 per bushel on May 16. Corn futures traded to a $4.7550 high on May 13 and 14.

Six-month CBOT Soybean Futures Chart (Barchart)

CBOT soybean futures for July delivery were also slightly higher, moving from $12.0525 at the end of March 2024 to $12.1900 per bushel on May 16 after trading to a $12.5650 high on May 7.

Six-month CBOT Wheat Futures Chart (Barchart)

CBOT soft red winter wheat futures for July delivery were 14.7% higher, moving from $5.7575 at the end of March 2024 to $6.6025 per bushel on May 16 after trading to a $6.97 high on May 15.

The grain and oil seed markets are just moving into the 2024 growing season in the Northern Hemisphere. Weather uncertainty and the continued war in Europe’s breadbasket in Ukraine and Russia could limit the downside, as the grain and oil seed markets have dropped significantly since the 2022 highs. The corn, soybean, and wheat prices far below the 2022 highs could be in the buy zone, favoring the prospects for BG and other agricultural producers and processors’ profits in Q2 through Q4 2024.

Feeding and increasingly fueling the world - Bullish for Bunge

The world’s population is now over eight billion, growing by more than twenty million each quarter. More people each crop year require producers and processors to keep pace with the rising demand. Moreover, as the world addresses climate change with alternative and renewable fuel production and consumption, the demand side of agricultural commodities’ fundamental equations increase. Corn and sugar are crucial ingredients in ethanol production, and soybeans are the input in biodiesel refining.

BG shares have been trading sideways since the April 2022 high.

Ten-Year BG Chart (Barchart)

The ten-year chart highlights the $80 to $120 trading range over the past two years. With limited downside in the grain and oil seed markets, the odds favor an eventual upside break in BG shares.

I am a scale-down buyer of Bunge Global SA during periods of price weakness, leaving room to add on further declines. BG is not only a leading agricultural producer and processor, but also a potential takeover or merger candidate that pays an attractive dividend that reduces risk while waiting for capital appreciation.