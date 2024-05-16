FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FUNFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB:FUNFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Prit Singh - Investor Relations
Graeme Moore - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Burton - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Okay. Let's begin. Hello, everyone. Welcome to FansUnite's Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Prit Singh, and I will be the moderator for today's call.

Before we begin, I would like to go over some legal disclaimers. I will pause here for a minute so our viewers can read. Okay. So on today's call, we will be covering FansUnite's key Q1 fiscal 2024 financial and operational highlights. We will also be hosting a Q&A session at the end of the webinar. If you have any questions during the webinar today, feel free to send them in using the Zoom Q&A function at the bottom of your screen. If you're calling in to listen to the webinar today, please email your questions directly to ir@fansunite.com. Again, that's ir@fansunite.com. We will address these questions at the end of the presentation during the Q&A session.

Our presenters today will be the CEO of FansUnite, Scott Burton; and CFO of FansUnite, Graeme Moore.

I will now turn the conference over to Graeme Moore, CFO of FansUnite to discuss the Company's Q1 2024 financial results.

Graeme Moore

Thanks, Prit. Just so everyone knows how this will be structured, first, I'm going to speak to the statement of profit and loss for the period ended March 31, 2024. I'll then move to the balance sheet. I just also want to point out here that all comparative figures that I talk to are from continuing operations. So any business units that have been discontinued in the last year or so are not in any comparative figures when you are looking at 2023.

