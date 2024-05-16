Image Source

Quarterly 13-F reports came out this week, requiring institutional investors with more than $100 million in assets to disclose their holdings as of the end of Q1. 13-F reports offer a window into the portfolios of investing legends like Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman and Michael Burry (of The Big Short fame). I'm fascinated with these because the only time valuations were higher than now for large-cap US stocks was the late 1990s tech bubble. Buffett sold some Apple (AAPL) and bought Chubb (CB), Ackman bought nothing, and Burry disclosed that his biggest purchase was a physical gold fund (NYSEARCA:PHYS). As far as famous hedge fund managers go, Burry is the most flexible of the bunch because of his small AUM and willingness to think outside the box. So why would Burry be interested in gold? Let's dig in!

Gold Arbitrage, Michael Burry Style

At the end of The Big Short, the directors noted that most of Burry's investments were related to water. It was great for the ominous sound bite but was mostly taken out of context. As I understand it, Burry bought agricultural stocks with stable access to water in order to profit from drought or shortages in other areas as a type of semi-arbitrage.

After doing a bit of digging, I think we may have a similar type of arbitrage going on, although it seems even cleaner. Burry's gold positions were in the Sprott Physical Gold Trust. One of the perks of physical gold trusts is that you can take delivery of the gold if you buy enough (a full-size gold bar is now close to $1 million in value). The arbitrage here would be that if the gold fund were to trade for a discount, you could buy it below net asset value and either take delivery or wait for it to trade over NAV to sell it.

And I think we've uncovered the genius of Burry with this graph. By buying PHYS, Burry gained both optionality and potential arbitrage. As you can see, the gold fund usually trades around NAV, but it spiked to a premium during COVID-19. The discount hovered roughly between 0% and 3% over the last two years.

Earlier this year, could you buy a million dollars in PHYS, take delivery, and pocket $25,000 off of the arbitrage? It seems reasonable. I'm not a physical commodities trader so I'm not sure what the transaction costs would be. But if there are constraints to scale and there were only a couple of million dollars to be made off the arbitrage, then it's quite possible that Michael Burry was the first to discover it and profit. By the way, this arbitrage is over – the discount is only 0.3% now. If Burry didn't already take physical delivery and sell them, then he can sell his PHYS back on the open market now for basically the NAV price. Well done!

I don't think PHYS is worth buying at this point since we as individual investors mostly lack the ability to arbitrage differences between the NAV and market price of the ETF. Unless you're willing to shell out a million bucks and take delivery, then there's no arbitrage. However, if in the future PHYS trades at a significant discount to NAV, we could certainly revisit it.

There are other arbitrages that you can consider based on gold that are smaller in scale. For example, Costco (COST) sells gold and you can pay with a credit card. If you use the right kind of cash-back credit card for gold purchases at Costco, Reddit users are reporting that they're coming out ahead. If your airline or hotel card has the right setup, for example, you might be able to buy gold as an investment and get deeply discounted business-class plane tickets or hotel suites and net more in value than you pay. On the other hand, if you like gold and want to use an ETF, the GLD Spider MiniShares (GLDM) are the best bet with lower fees than GLD. And of course, keeping gold and gold coins in safety deposit boxes or at home in small quantities is the classic Texas way of investing.

There was another famous trade where Texas hedge fund manager Kyle Bass bought a boatload of nickels for 5 cents when the metal was worth 6.8 cents. In 2022, the nickels were worth over 8 cents each. It's been illegal since 2006 to melt the nickels down and sell them, but if they were sold to someone for 7 cents each or something, then it wouldn't be hard to claim ignorance (I'm kidding). When asked about the trade, Bass was quoted as saying "I just like nickels."

Gold Is A Good Hedge Against Election Chaos

Gold is up about 15% for the year and 18% year-over-year to a little under $2,400 per ounce. For thousands of years, gold has held its value as a currency that can't be debased by lazy kings looking to make quick money. Fast forward to last month, and advisors to Trump released a document reportedly about taking control of the Federal Reserve. Of course, this alarmed the Republican establishment. Biden and his allies seek to influence the Fed as well to make monetary policy more accommodative, although they're more subtle about it. While it isn't likely in my view that the next presidential administration will gain full control of the printing press, gold offers great insurance against this happening. It's not surprising to me to see investors positioning by buying gold ahead of the election.

Central banks outside of the US are thinking similarly. China owns an estimated $175 billion in gold bullion and has reduced its holdings in US Treasuries over time. Bloomberg noted that China sold at least $53 billion in Treasuries in Q1 of this year. All else being equal, gold is likely a good hedge against geopolitical tension. This shows in other parts of Burry's portfolio – he's invested in value stocks both in the US and in China, with holdings like JD.com (JD), Alibaba (BABA), HCA Healthcare (HCA), and Citigroup (C). Burry and other top investors seem to be largely ignoring large-cap S&P 500 (SPY) valuations approaching dot-com bubble levels. Instead, they're buying stocks abroad or in unsexy sectors like banks, healthcare, and insurance.

Bottom Line

13-F season is fun. Warren Buffett is buying Chubb (CB), Bill Ackman is holding steady, and Michael Burry seems to have found a clever arbitrage in a physical gold ETF. I'll give Burry props for the most clever trade here, and think anyone reading this can gain insight from seeing how the pros think. What do you think the best way to buy gold is? Do you see any arbitrage opportunities? Share your thoughts below in the comments!