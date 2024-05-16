Payday Could Be Here For Delta Air Lines Investors

May 16, 2024 2:13 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. airlines, including Delta, have recovered from the pandemic better than their global peers due to government aid and stronger market positions.
  • Delta has implemented successful strategies during the pandemic, including expanding its network in competitive markets and strengthening its international partnerships.
  • Delta is becoming the industry cost leader by raising employee salaries and investing in growth, leading to industry-leading financial metrics and shareholder benefits.

Delta airlines at JFK airport New York

Delta's operation at NYC's JFK airport will see record traffic this summer

Alphotographic/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The past four plus years have been some of the most difficult for the airline industry. While most of us would like to

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.87K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News