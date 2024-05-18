DNY59

Many of you have asked me what I thought about Realty Income Corporation's (NYSE:O Stock) latest results.

It appears that many of you are curious because I recently wrote a negative article on the company.

In short, I explained that I had decided to sell my position in Realty Income because of 5 reasons:

Its portfolio quality had deteriorated.

It has gotten too big for its own good.

It seemed to have lost its focus.

Its cost of capital was too high to grow accretively.

Finally, some of its peers offered better risk-to-reward.

Even then, I still concluded that Realty Income would likely do relatively well over time, delivering high single-digit total returns, but that it would likely underperform some of its peers like Agree Realty Capital (ADC).

So what about its latest results? Were they good or bad in my eyes, and importantly, did they change my perspective on the company?

Here, you may expect that I will stubbornly maintain my stance and even further criticize the company to stick with my existing narrative.

But I am open-minded and willing to change my mind if its story changes, and I actually think that its latest results and earnings call were very encouraging for its shareholders.

I am still not buying Realty Income because I continue to think that some of its peers offer even better risk-to-reward, but I am now less pessimistic about their growth prospects because of one key change.

Realty Income is really embracing its new focus on riskier and higher-yielding properties, which is allowing it to earn better spreads over its cost of capital.

In the last quarter, it acquired properties at an ~8% initial cash cap rate.

Here is what the CEO, Sumit Roy, said on their most recent conference call (emphasis added):

During the first quarter, we invested $598 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.8% across three property types: retail, industrial and data centers. Over half of this volume representing approximately $323 million was invested in Europe and the U.K. at an 8.2% initial weighted average cash yield."

This is very good news!

The European investments in particular.

They managed to get an 8.2% initial cap rate in Europe, where interest rates are also lower than in the U.S. It is resulting in a decent spread over their cost of capital even despite their discounted equity.

If you simply take the inverse of their FFO multiple, you get an 8% cost of equity, and add to that 35% of leverage at a 5% interest rate, and you get a ~7% weighted average cost of capital.

Last year, Realty Income's average cap rate was just 7.1% on new acquisitions. Therefore, if it was still getting similar cap rates today, there would be no spread, especially after you account for a bit of bad debt and other additional expenses.

But at 8.2%, they are now back to earning a decent spread, and therefore, we could see growth accelerate in 2025.

This is truly great news for Realty Income because:

faster growth = higher total returns

When cap rates were lower, you could completely erase the "externally funded AFFO growth," leaving Realty Income with ~8% average annual total returns.

Realty Income

But this may now bump up closer to 11% thanks to these stronger investment spreads.

Its management deserves credit for adapting its investment style and managing to get these high cap rates. That's what good management teams do. They realized that maintaining their focus on high-quality U.S. net lease properties was not allowing them to earn a reasonable spread, so they began to focus more on riskier, but higher-yielding European net lease properties that would result in faster FFO per share growth.

As surprising as it may sound, Realty Income is now actually getting higher cap rates than even Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), which has historically been getting the highest cap rates in the net lease peer group due to its focus on riskier middle-market tenants.

In the last quarter, EPRT's average cap rate was 8.1% vs. 8.2% for Realty Income in Europe.

That's a first!

But it should also be said that this confirms that Realty Income is shifting away from the higher quality segment of the net lease property market, which is a bit of a double-edged sword.

On one hand, it allows you to get higher cap rates and better spreads, but on the flip side, you then lower the average quality of your portfolio, increasing risks, and this will likely result in a lower valuation multiple.

In the past, Realty Income used to focus on the premium segment of the net lease market just like Agree Realty Capital, and as a result, they typically traded at similar FFO multiples, but this isn't the case anymore as the market has been smart enough to recognize their difference in quality.

Realty Income is now priced discounted relative to Agree Realty, and this gap may even grow larger in the future as Realty Income keeps acquiring riskier higher yielding properties:

Realty Income Agree Realty FFO Multiple 13x 15x Loan-to-Value 36% 25% Debt-to-EBITDA 5.5x 4.8x Investment-grade rated tenants 36% 68% Ground leases as part of the portfolio ~1% 12% Click to enlarge

This reminds me that when Realty Income acquired Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), the CEO of Agree Realty commented that they would never pursue this transaction because of the lower quality of SRC's assets:

Seeking Alpha

It appears that Realty Income is embracing its focus on higher-yielding, riskier assets to make up for its higher cost of capital and its huge size. This will boost its growth, but it will also likely lower its portfolio quality and increase its risks. I think that it is a good move given the situation that they are in, but I would not expect Realty Income to get back to its former valuation multiple in the future.

Closing Note

This is a positive development for Realty Income.

However, I am still not buying it because I continue to think that its peers are even better positioned and offer superior returns with lower risk.

To give you an easy example:

Agree Realty is a safer REIT in my opinion because it owns higher-quality assets and has less leverage.

But despite being a safer REIT, I also expect it to generate higher returns over time because it can get even larger investment spreads thanks to its lower cost of capital, and its new acquisitions should have a much larger impact on its bottom line because of its smaller size.

So relative to ADC, Realty Income is offering lower returns with higher risk in my opinion.

Even then, Realty Income could make sense for a small subset of investors who seek to maximize safe income and care less about total returns. I just think that this should not be a major factor for 90%+ of investors. Getting ~100 basis points less annual dividend income to get ~300 basis points higher annual total returns is a very good trade-off if you ask me.