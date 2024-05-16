Terumo Corporation (TRUMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Jin Hagimoto - CFO

Hikaru Samejima - President, CEO & Director

I'm Hagimoto, Terumo's CFO. I would like to present an overview of the year-end financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. These are the highlights of this year's financial statement in FY '23, sales revenue, operating income and net income all reached record highs. Revenue growth was plus 7%, excluding exchange rate effects, driven by growth in the U.S. and Europe.

Operating income growth outpaced sales growth increasing by plus 14% when excluding exchange rate effects. Net income surpassed JPY 100 billion for the first time to reach JPY 106.4 billion. For FY '24, we expect continued growth globally with revenue growth of 7%, excluding exchange rate effects. Operating income is expected to increase by plus 16%, excluding exchange rate effects due to the expansion of highly profitable businesses.

Next slide, please. These are our P&L results. Sales revenue for the full year exceeded JPY 920 billion, a record high. Cardiac and Vascular, TIS, Neuro and Vascular as well as the Blood and Cell Technologies blood center business led with double-digit growth.

Operating income also reached a record high of JPY 140.1 billion. The increase in SG&A expenses due to an increase in employee head count to expand therapeutic device sales in North America was more than offset by the steady progress of profit improvement measures and the revision of the pricing policy. Current profit reached a record high of JPY 106.4 billion. Gross margin, operating income margin and adjusted operating income margin for the full year all improved from the previous year.

Next slide, please. This is an analysis of the year-on-year change for the 3 months of fourth