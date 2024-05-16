hadynyah/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) is a bet on Peruvian equities, an economy highly levered to one key resource: copper (HG1:COM). There are genuine supply issues with copper that should support prices for the medium term, and consequent EPU performance and confidence have therefore been significant. Importantly for EPU's other large exposure in financials, strong copper performance has also levitated the Peruvian Sol, which will be a mitigating factor as rates in Peru fall. In all, a good setup for Peru, although P/Es are looking a little high for our tastes in copper stocks, even though pegging copper valuations to peers, EPU would otherwise look nicely valued.

EPU Breakdown

Top Holdings (iShares.com)

The dynamics of the portfolio in EPU are pretty easy to grasp because they come down to the two main holdings of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) which does trade on U.S. markets, and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), which also trades on U.S. markets.

Copper is the key matter here. SCCO sees 78% of revenues come from copper operations, and it is levered to copper prices. Copper prices have been continuing to climb despite industrial pressures and even questions around the pace of electrification. While demand is not collapsing or anything, the real reason for the price increases in copper comes down almost entirely to supply.

There is genuine concern about underinvestment firstly, but it goes beyond that to Chinese dynamics where miners and smelters have a huge impact. The lack of copper flows has meant that smelter charges have fallen in China. This has caused production reductions, and consequently will spur a year of more maintenance and other activity to do at an opportune moment for smelter downtime. Furthermore, a major Panamanian mine closed down, having notable supply impacts. All this is great for SCCO and is responsible for its price rising considerably and also driving the overall EPU.

The other thing that copper affects is the Peruvian Sol, Peru's currency. For financial businesses like Credicorp, which has 70% of its revenues in Peru, this is critical, since for the USD listing to perform the domestic currency needs to stay strong. This mitigates the impact of possibly peaking NIMs as Peru gets its inflation under control and starts its rate cutting regime. While rate cutting is usually seen as a double hit on financials, both through FX and through NIMs, as the FX performance should be weaker with domestic rates falling, the copper strength offsets that.

Bottom Line

Expense ratios of 0.59% are a little high for an ETF that is so heavily weighted to two accessible U.S.-listed equities. As for P/Es, a 17x is not unreasonable in principle. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has around a 40-50x P/E, which is in line with SCCO, which drives the EPU. Banking stocks in Europe are around 10x P/E. The implied P/E for the rest of the exposures in Chile, which are otherwise weighted towards consumer staples and other materials like gold and silver (which we view as more sustainably bullish), is around 8x to get a weighted average of 17x.

We don't have a problem with that residual 8x valuation, but would personally avoid a commodity-levered stock like a miner at a 40x multiple. In other words, while we respect that there is an undersupply thesis going on, things could change, and we wouldn't overextend ourselves with a bet on copper, electrification and the green transition in the long horizon that a 40x multiple would require.