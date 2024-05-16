ATS Corporation (ATS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.82K Followers

ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Galison - Head of Investor Relations
Andrew Hider - Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McLeod - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Michael Doumet - Scotiabank
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Michael Glen - Raymond James
Justin Keywood - Stifel
Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial
Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Operator

Welcome to the ATS Corporation Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. This call is being recorded on May 16th, 2024 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I'd now like to turn the call over to David Galison, Head of Investor Relations at ATS. You may now go ahead.

David Galison

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call today are Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS; and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that our remarks today are accompanied by a slide deck, which can be viewed via our webcast and available at atsautomation.com.

We caution that the statements made on the webcast and conference call may contain forward-looking information, and our cautionary statement regarding such information, including the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements and the material factors or assumptions applied in making the statements, are detailed on Slide 2 of the slide deck.

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today ATS reported our fourth quarter and annual results. For the fiscal year as a whole, ATS drove profitable growth, supported by the highest revenues and earnings in company history.

In the fourth quarter, we

Recommended For You

About ATS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATS

Trending Analysis

Trending News