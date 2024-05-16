Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.82K Followers

Extendicare Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF) Q1 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Fountain - Vice President, Investor Relations
Michael Guerriere - President and Chief Executive Officer
David Bacon - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities
Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Extendicare Inc.'s First Quarter 2024 Analyst Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jillian Fountain, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to Extendicare's 2024 first quarter results conference call. With me today are Extendicare's President and CEO, Michael Guerriere, and our Senior Vice President and CFO, David Bacon.

Our Q1 results were released yesterday and are available on our website, as is the live audio webcast of today's call, along with an accompanying slide presentation. An archive recording will also be available on our website following today's call. As well, replay numbers and passcodes for this call have been provided in our press release to access and an archived recording until March 22.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements and non-GAAP and other financial measures. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors as well as details of non-GAAP and other financial measures in our public filings with the securities regulators and suggest that you refer to those filings.

Recommended For You

About EXETF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXETF

Trending Analysis

Trending News