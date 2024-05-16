da-kuk

After I last wrote an earnings preview on AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASTS) fourth-quarter earnings report in March, the stock fell to around $2.00. Impatient investors capitulated, sending the stock to an all-time low. The company reported deeper losses and satellite delays.

On May 15, 2024, sentiment reversed after AST posted first-quarter earnings results. In addition, it caught bears off-guard when it announced that AT&T (T) would bring satellite Internet connectivity to phones. AT&T will now compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink. Musk already has plenty of worries ahead for Tesla (TSLA). Electric vehicle ("EV") demand is waning. Additionally, Chinese EV makers like BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) seek ways to increase vehicle exports globally. That potentially hurts Elon Musk’s Tesla business.

A distracted Musk would benefit AST SpaceMobile and AT&T.

Commercial Agreement

AT&T and AST SpaceMobile announced a definitive commercial agreement. The firms will provide their very first space-based broadband network. They formerly worked under an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), so the agreement that extends until 2030 is welcome news for ASTS shareholders.

Per the press release, in the summer, AST SpaceMobile plans to deliver the first five commercial satellites for launch into low Earth orbit. When commercial service begins, the launch will give customers an alternative to Musk’s Starlink. AST had already met the milestone of testing the first voice call, text, and video between consumer smartphones.

Telecom investors should consider one strong moat and one quality addition.

Jeff McElfresh, AT&T’s Chief Operating Officer, said that the satellite technologies would “provide services to consumers and in locations where connectivity was not previously feasible.” In effect, the offering would extend AT&T’s telecom reach in rural areas.

When the service goes live, AST SpaceMobile will offer several broadband package levels. It will rely on AT&T’s expertise in packaging and marketing the service offering. Expect a strong initial sign-up volume. The service package is frictionless since the customer does not need a special smartphone nor does the customer need to buy an expensive special package.

AST SpaceMobile’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Abel Avellan, said that the firms plan to

"bring seamless, reliable service to consumers and businesses across the continental U.S., transforming the way people connect and access information."

AT&T or Verizon (VZ) customers who suffer from poor reliability will have an alternative service option with satellite.

First-Quarter Earnings Results

In the first quarter, AST posted a GAAP EPS loss of $0.16. Revenue of $0.50 million is effectively negligible. Only the cash and cash equivalent of $209.97 million, up from $85.62 million on the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, matters. The firm is unlikely to need to sell shares to finance the business.

Based on its operating and capital metrics shown below, expect AST’s operating expenses and capital expenditures to fall in the coming quarters.

More importantly, the company will have healthy liquidity in the quarters ahead. The biggest operating expense is depreciation and amortization at $19.94 million:

Quant Warning and Grades

Seeking Alpha’s Quant system flagged ASTS at risk of performing badly. This warning is an understandable quantitative assessment. Unless the stock momentum turned positive before today, it could not predict the market’s bullish response to the AT&T partnership.

Expect the momentum grade to improve from an “F” after today’s rally. Short-sellers bet against the firm for too long, accumulating a short float of 28.93%.

Investors who ignored the meme-inspired GameStop (GME) or AMC Entertainment (AMC) short-squeeze paid a price. Bears risk losing more when they continue betting against a company after the stock falls by too much.

Risks

The ASTS stock rally may fall if investors take profits. However, the AT&T strategic partnership is one of many that will follow. Firms like Rakuten, American Tower (AMT), Google (GOOG), and Bell Canada (BCE) all invested in AST SpaceMobile. Satellite-based cellular phone service is of strategic importance for them and the nearly 50 operators that have an MOU with AST SpaceMobile.

Your Takeaway

Today is AST SpaceMobile’s defining moment. The telecom industry will welcome the growing prospects of satellites. When consumers have more choice in buying full broadband data service, both consumers and service providers benefit.