Largo Inc. (LGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 2:06 PM ETLargo Inc. (LGO) Stock, LGO:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.82K Followers

Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Guthrie - Senior Manager, External Relations
Daniel Tellechea - Interim CEO & Director
Ernest Cleave - CFO
Paul Vollant - Chief Commercial Officer
Francesco D’Alessio - President, Largo Clean Energy

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Largo's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Guthrie, Senior Manager of External Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Guthrie

Thank you, operator, and thanks to all those who could attend our first quarter 2024 conference call today. Largo's Q1 2024 financial statements, related MD&A and most recent AIF can be accessed on our website at largoinc.com as well as on our SEDAR+ and EDGAR profiles.

Before continuing the call, I would like to remind you that some of the information you will hear during today's discussion will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those regarding future business outlook. Please refer to the cautionary statements and the related MD&A, consolidated financial statements and AIF, which can be found on our website within the Investor Relations section. And finally, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

On the call today is Daniel Tellechea, Largo's Interim CEO and Director; Celio Para, Largo Brazil's Chief Operating Officer; Ernest Cleave, Largo's Chief Financial Officer; Paul Vollant, Largo's Chief Commercial Officer; and Francesco D’Alessio, the President of Largo Clean Energy.

Following delivery of the prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions. We ask that participants restrict their questions to two and then requeue

Recommended For You

About LGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News