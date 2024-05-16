Target: Drama Eased While Operations Improved, But Waiting For Q1 Earnings

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Target Corporation is set to report its Q1 earnings on May 22nd.
  • The company has seen improvements in margins and a rebound in revenues.
  • Analysts have mixed expectations for Q1, but the company's overall performance and financial health are decent.
A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is due to report its Q1 on May 22nd before the market opens according to Seeking Alpha, so I wanted to see how the company has performed in 2023 and whether my concerns have been eased. Since

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.09K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News