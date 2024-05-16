Infinera Corporation (INFN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amitabh Passi - Head of Investor Relations

David Heard - CEO & Director

Nancy Erba - Chief Financial Officer

Ron Johnson - Senior VP & GM of Infinera’s Optical Subsystems and Global Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Karan Juvekar - Morgan

George Notter - Jefferies

David Kang - B. Riley

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Infinera Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Amitabh Passi

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to the call, where we'll discuss the preliminary financial results for Infinera's first quarter of fiscal 2024. A copy of the press release issued by Infinera today is available on the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay from our website.

Today's call will include financial commentary and metrics based on our preliminary first quarter fiscal 2024 results. Yesterday, we announced that we currently expect to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter fiscal 2024 on or before May 21, 2024. As a result, and notwithstanding anything to the contrary said during the call, all financial results discussed today are preliminary, are subject to change and are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this conference call. Final results will be included in the Form 10-Q.

In addition, today's call