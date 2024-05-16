Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Siegmann – Senior Vice President-Corporate Development
Marc Bell – Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Matt Riffel – Acting Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Erik Rasmussen – Stifel
Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright
Josh Sullivan – Benchmark
Robert Spingarn – Melius Research
Tassos Recachinas – Sophis Investments LLC

Operator

Welcome to the Terran Orbital Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Carla, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Jon Siegmann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development of Terran Orbital to begin. Please go ahead.

Jon Siegmann

Thank you, Carla. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Terran Orbital’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me this morning are Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation; and Matt Riffel, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Controller, Terran Orbital. Marc will provide a business update and highlights for the past quarter, and then Matt will review the quarterly results. Terran Orbital’s executive team will then be available to answer your questions.

During today’s call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements made on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on our website, www.terranorbital.com.

Readers are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may

