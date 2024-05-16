alstria office REIT-AG (ALSRF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:25 AM ET

Olivier Elamine - Chief Executive Officer

Ralf Dibbern - Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Olivier Elamine

Thank you very much. And welcome from sunny Hamburg, and hot Hamburg. Today -- my name is Olivier Elamine, I am the CEO of alstria, and I am here today with Ralf Dibbern, which is having our Investor Relations to walk you through the Q1 2024 results for alstria.

Before we go into the presentation, let me once again draw your attention to the disclaimer and the statement regarding forward-looking statement, and the duty to update. And then, without undue delay moving on to the highlight of the quarter.

The business have developed pretty much in line with the company expectation with our revenue up around 7.5% year-on-year, which was the combined effect of some CPI, which went through our P&L, as well as subjectily the result from the year before. The FFO is at EUR20 million -- EUR20.2 million, which is down 20% year-on-year; again, here it doesn't go into the price, this is essentially resulting from the increase in leverage on the balance sheet of the company. Our leasing result is around 25,000 square meters for the quarter, which is less than the same quarter last year. However, with a completely different mix as we have a potentially higher number of new leases within our development portfolio, and a bit less lease extension which is mainly due to the structure of recurrent