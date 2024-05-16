Petrobras Q1 2024: Results Below Expectations And President Fired

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
194 Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras released results 5.5% below consensus. But what caught the attention was the fired CEO, which shows increasing risks to corporate governance.
  • However, the company reported another quarter with good cash generation and healthy leverage. Additionally, its valuation continues to be discounted compared to its peers.
  • The new CEO is expected to increase investments in refinery reforms, the naval industry and exploration. And except for exploration, other investments have not brought good returns in the past.

Ship of petrobras - Nordic Spirit

AllisonGinadaio

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares after the 1Q24 results released on May 13th. The results were 5.5% below consensus, both in revenue and earnings per share.

The day after the results were

This article was written by

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
194 Followers
I am an equity analyst with extensive experience in investment funds. My focus is to cover the results of LatAm companies and international companies with operations in Brazil. I am a supporter of long-term investment philosophy, fundamental analysis, and recommending investments with a good risk-return ratio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News