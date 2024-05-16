Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OILSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCQX:OILSF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 16, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Kevin Smith

Hello, and thank you for joining the Investor webinar for Saturn Oil's Q1 2024 Financial and Operations Update. My name is Kevin Smith, Vice President of Corporate Development, and I'm your moderator. We'll start with a presentation from management and following that we'll address any of your questions or comments. Please feel free to submit your questions and comments through the Q&A button at the bottom of your screen.

Joining us today is John Jeffrey, Chief Executive Officer; Scott Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer; Justin Kaufmann, Chief Development Officer; and Grant McKenzie, Chief Legal Officer.

I'm now hand the conference call over to our CEO, John Jeffrey.

John Jeffrey

Hello, and thank you for joining us today live or listening to the replay for our Q1 2024 investor update. We have a lot to cover today in addition to details of our Q1 results. I expect many on the webcast will be interested in hearing about the highlights of the exciting acquisition we announced last week, and importantly, how we see it enhancing Saturn's capital structure and greatly improving our cost of capital moving forward.

But for now, let's start with Q1 results announced yesterday. We began the year with excellent initial production rates from nine wells drilled in Southeast Saskatchewan and Central Alberta. I'll leave it for Justin to go over some highlights, but I will say these are the best wells Saturn has drilled to date.

Q1 also came with some operational challenges, including a cold snap that