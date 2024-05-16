Project $1M: Positive Start To 2024

Thibault Renard

Project $1M is a long-term buy-and-hold portfolio started in 2015. The project's goal was to turn a fixed amount of $275K invested over the first 12 months into $1M by the end of 2025. A secondary objective was to outperform the S&P 500.

The method I chose to execute the strategy focused on high-quality businesses benefiting from secular growth tailwinds that were also financially disciplined. I also attempted to select businesses with large moats and strong returns on invested capital. After initial selection and careful monitoring, the portfolio would largely be set and forgotten.

One related consequence of a largely set-and-forget portfolio is that it concentrates overtime. Interestingly, this trend continues into 2024, with the top five positions accounting for nearly 53% of the total portfolio, up from about 50% at the end of 2023.

Table created by Author includes Veeva (VEEV), ServiceNow (NOW), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Snowflake (SNOW), Adobe (ADBE), Amazon (AMZN), Salesforce (CRM), Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF), ARK Genomic (ARKG), Datadog (DDOG), Atlassian (TEAM), Shopify (SHOP), ASML (ASML), Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), MercadoLibre (MELI), Sea (SE), Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF), Enphase (ENPH), CSL(OTCQX:CSLLY), Meta (META).

2024 has so far started positively. After the first four months of the year, the portfolio is in positive territory and has returned 8.1%. Still, after a fairly strong 2023, the portfolio trails the S&P 500 this year, while still comfortably outperforming since inception.

Q1'24 Comments

Trimming Alphabet, Adding Meta

In my 2023 end-of-year review, I commented that I was content to exit Meta, a position I had held since 2018. I chose to exit Meta because I wasn't convinced they had solved the advertiser attribution issue, which resulted from Apple removing cookies and tracking from the iPhone.

Given sluggish user acquisition and middling revenue growth, I was also not convinced about Meta's future growth prospects. Yet, having observed a couple of recent quarters since my exit, I concluded that I may have called it wrong.

Meta's most recent earnings report painted a positive picture. Its advertising revenues grew the fastest out of a cohort that included Alphabet, Amazon, Pinterest (PINS) and others in the digital advertising space.

As a result of well-timed investments in AI, Meta can better attribute user acquisitions to ad spending. Meta appears to have found its growth driver in click-to-message advertising, a $10B annualized revenue business growing nearly 30% annually. User growth has returned, with the business increasing 'Family Active Users' by nearly 7%.

I concluded that Meta is a better business than when I exited. The problem was that the market was appropriately pricing that in. This quarter's earnings, however, provided an opportunity to step in. After announcing an aggressive capex spend to support AI initiatives, which resulted in a surprising and steep sell-off, I was once again able to become a more meaningful business owner.

To make way for my Meta purchase, I ended up trimming Alphabet. I learned from the Meta experience by not wholly exiting the position, so I made a partial reduction.

The Alphabet investment case has been muddied a little by the advances in AI. Ultimately, in its end state, I believe AI will commoditize the search for and discovery of information. It's not that I believe Alphabet won't be successful in its AI journey. Its recent stumbles with its large language models aren't behind my decision to trim.

Instead, I don't believe Alphabet will be the 'only game in town' for information discovery, as it is currently in search. I expect AI to level the playing field and others to be 'good enough'. It was on this basis that I decided to trim the position.

MercadoLibre finds its footing

MercadoLibre slumped for much of the Q1'24 after earnings earlier in the quarter. The sustainability of net income margins became a question after a flurry of one-off events, including unexpected taxation assessments in Brazil.

MercadoLibre hit back this quarter with a very strong performance, growing revenue nearly 35% and delivering better-than-expected net income and cash flow. This was all the more impressive considering the massive currency devaluation and slowing growth in the Argentinian economy. The business continues to succeed with existing playbooks and is even doing well in discovering some new ones.

Growth in Brazil and Mexico continues to be strong, with MercadoLibre having great success with its financial services push in Mexico. Yet, the business is also making great strides in cultivating new revenue streams, which are starting to scale. Advertising represents almost 2% of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and should be a high margin revenue business that is nearly $900M over the next 12 months.

MELI's new subscription program in the region, MELI+, also looks to be benefiting from strong take-up. MELI+ was partly modeled on Amazon Prime, and strong demand for the MELI+ free shipping day suggests that user numbers for the subscription service remain strong and likely ahead of expectations.

Hope for Sea Remains

Over the last eight years, one of the more obvious mistakes in the portfolio was exiting the investments in Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and simultaneously deploying that capital into Sea. Sea is South East Asia's dominant gaming, e-commerce, and financial services leader.

To further clarify, while I certainly don't regret exiting Alibaba and Tencent and also don't regret investing in Sea, the timing of that transaction was problematic. It coincided with when Sea was trading close to its all-time highs. Of course, the subsequent fall has been quite extraordinary. The lesson here is sometimes, it just pays to hang out in cash for a while and not immediately rush to redeploy proceeds.

Sea's business has been through the wringer since I invested. Garena, the gaming division and cash flow engine for Sea, saw a precipitous decline in users and revenue. Sea's challenges were compounded by aggressive marketing and subsidies from competitor TikTok Shop, which is growing quite dramatically in the region as a Shopee challenger in e-commerce.

Still, the business's most recent earnings provide some hope that it may be able to turn things around. Sea looks to have stabilized the bleeding in both active and paid users in its Garena business, which has now shown a couple of quarters of growth. Better still, take rates in its Shopee business are strong and improving.

Growth in GMV, or gross merchandise value, was most recently near 32%. Operating profitability across the business was up meaningfully and well above expectations. There is still much for Sea to do to course-correct the ship. However, the signs in this most recent earnings report are pretty encouraging.

Future Outlook

As Project $1M comes to the end of its life, I have found myself shifting more to higher-quality, larger-cap positions and somewhat away from earlier-stage plays like Pro Medicus and Nanosonics (the former of which has served me extremely well). More recent additions such as ASML and Adyen also reflect this tilt toward higher quality with market dominance.

Accordingly, names that are high on my list of potential additions include positions like MSCI (MSCI) and FICO (FICO) which are dominant, natural monopolies in their respective areas. More meaningful pullbacks in these names will likely see them enter my portfolio.

While I feel positive about the business outlook for all portfolio positions, the general macro state of affairs still hangs in the balance. It will be a key swing factor for whether portfolio objectives can be achieved over the next 18 months before the project ends.

Still, not being too obsessed with macro has served me well so far. I have largely ignored the taper tantrums of 2018, lockdowns of 2020, bear market of 2022, and everything else that's come in between that could've influenced portfolio selection. I've just maintained the steady course and let the chips fall as they will. I don't intend to do anything different over this last period before the project concludes.

Accordingly, I still have positive expectations for the remainder of the year and believe that the portfolio balance will be higher at the end of the year than it is today. While not necessarily as spectacular as 2023, 2024 still has the makings of being a very satisfactory year.

