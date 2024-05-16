volschenkh

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Newmont (NYSE:NEM) aged well as the stock delivered a 40% total return since February compared to a 4% increase for the broader U.S. market. Numerous developments happened over the last three months, including its earnings release. Today I want to share my insights about these developments and update my NEM target price calculation. The company's fundamentals continue to improve, but my valuation analysis suggests that the stock's price went above its fair value. Despite solid stock growth momentum, I believe that buying after such a rally might be risky and downgrade Newmont to "Hold".

Recent developments

Newmont released its Q1 earnings on April 25, surpassing both revenue and EPS consensus estimates. Revenue grew by 50% YoY and the adjusted EPS expanded from $0.40 to $0.55. The topline strength was backed both by higher realized gold prices and increased production. Average realized price grew by 9.7% YoY.

Seeking Alpha

Strong topline performance ensured solid cash from operations, which grew from $481 million to $776 million YoY. However, there was almost no positive effect on the free cash flow [FCF] since CAPEX also grew significantly, from $526 million to $850 million. The company ended Q1 with $2.36 billion in cash and $9.47 billion in total debt. Liquidity metrics are sound and the D/E ratio looks solid, meaning that the dividend is safe.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for July 25. Revenue growth pace is expected to accelerate in Q2, as consensus forecasts quarterly sales to be $4.14 billion. This is 54.5% higher compared to the same quarter last year. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the topline by expanding from $0.33 to $0.57.

Seeking Alpha

The optimism is sound as the price of gold continues to soar and Newmont's production expands. Gold is at an all-time high and there are several bullish factors for gold. Since gold is a defensive asset, the demand for it spikes in uncertain times. The Fed's fight against inflation is still not over, which means that interest rates might stay higher for longer. Despite the robust Q1 earnings season which demonstrated that America's largest corporations adapted to the current monetary reality, higher rates for longer increase recession risks. According to Gary Shilling, a potential deep economic downturn for the U.S. is still not off the table.

goldprice.ort

Moreover, the global geopolitical uncertainty and continuing military conflicts in different parts of the world are also bullish factors for defensive assets like gold. According to Citi (C) analysts, gold is expected to hit $3,000 per ounce over the next 6–18 months. Therefore, the optimism around the Q2 earnings release appears to be justified, as higher gold prices will highly likely continue to drive the company's performance.

Apart from bright prospects for the top line and industry tailwinds, I also like the management's focus on cost discipline to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Stringent cost discipline is evident, with reported gold costs applicable to sales [CAS] increasing only by 3% YoY, and gold all-in sustaining costs [AISC] growing by 5% YoY. The management aims to deliver $500 million of additional cost synergies by 2025.

Newmont's latest earnings presentation

On the other hand, as I mentioned before, the company ramps up CAPEX significantly in 2024 as gold prices increase. The management expects capital spending to increase by 16% in 2024, after a 25% growth in 2023. While ramping up CAPEX when gold prices soar appears to be a sound move, let me also highlight that capital projects in mining are usually lengthy and the cycle in gold price might pivot before the company completes its capital projects. This might lead to a lower-than-expected return on CAPEX, which will inevitably diminish shareholders' value. Moreover, gold is quite volatile and sharp swifts can potentially go in both directions.

To sum up, NEM is quite efficient in absorbing positive trends in gold prices. The company does not only demonstrate robust revenue growth, but also aims to improve profitability via cost efficiencies. This looks like a robust blend of fundamentals. However, the fact that NEM also ramps up capital spending increases risks for investors as payback periods depend heavily on gold, which is quite volatile and expectations around further gold price growth might be overheated.

Valuation update

NEM declined by 8% over the last twelve months, substantially lagging the broader U.S. market. From the YTD perspective, NEM is also behind the S&P 500 with a 4.3% share price increase. The recent rally pushed valuation ratios higher, and multiples are currently mostly much higher than the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

To update my target price estimate, I must simulate the dividend discount model [DDM]. I need to figure out the required rate of return, which is Newmont's cost of equity. The risk-free rate is 10-year treasury bonds' yield, currently at 4.36% while I am writing this analysis. U.S. equity market risk premium is 5.7%. According to Yahoo Finance, Newmont's market beta is 0.49.

Author's calculations

According to my CAPM model, the required rate of return for my DDM is 7.15%. Expected dividend growth rate is 4.32%, which is Newmont's past decade's CAGR. Since I am calculating the 12-months target price, I use FY 2025 dividend consensus estimate, $1.07.

Author's calculations

My updated target price for NEM is $37.8, slightly above my previous $36 target price. The updated target price is 13% lower than the last close, meaning that NEM is currently notably overvalued.

Risks to my cautious statement

The robust recent rally in NEM and gold means that the momentum is formidable, which adds power to the stock price regardless of valuation. Investors might push NEM price further with the fear of missing out [FOMO] effect and this will work against my cautious thesis.

Apart from that, in light of surging profitability and expanding cash flow, the company might announce a notable special dividend. This will likely also significantly add to investors' optimism, and the increased demand for the stock will also push NEM's price higher.

Bottom line

To conclude, NEM is a "Hold" at this share price level. Recent developments are quite positive for NEM, but my valuation analysis suggests that massive optimism is already priced in. Therefore, further share price growth might continue only thanks to the FOMO effect, which is usually unsustainable.