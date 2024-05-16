Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call Transcript

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call May 16, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yves Cormier - Head of Investor Relations

Lard Friese - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew J. Rider - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Iain Pearce - Exane BNP Paribas

David Barma - Bank of America

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Yves Cormier

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this conference call on our First Quarter 2024 Trading Update. My name is Yves Cormier, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Aegon’s CEO, Lard Friese; and CFO, Matt Rider, to take you through our results. After that, we will continue with the Q&A session. But, before we start, we would like to ask you to review our disclaimer on forward-looking statements, which you can find at the back of the presentation.

And now, I would like to give the floor to Lard.

Lard Friese

Yes. Thank you, Yves, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I will start today’s presentation by running you through our strategic and commercial developments before handing over to Matt, to address our first quarter results in more detail.

So, let’s all move to Slide #2 to review the highlights of the quarter. The beginning of the year was marked by continued commercial momentum in the U.S. and Brazil, as well as net inflows at our asset manager. In the first quarter of the year, we reported EUR256 million of operating capital generation and included seasonally higher mortality in the U.S. We remain on track to meet our guidance of around EUR1.1 billion for 2024.

The capital ratios of our main units in the U.S. and the UK remain healthy and well above their respective operating levels. Furthermore, cash capital