Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Barwicki - Barwicki Investor Relations

Hermann Luebbert - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder

Fred Leffler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH MKM

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Welcome to the Biofrontera Inc. First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Barwicki with Barwicki Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Barwicki

Good morning and welcome to Biofrontera Incorporated's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Please note that certain information discussed during today's call by management is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that Biofrontera's management will be making forward-looking statements and that actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. All risks and uncertainties are detailed in and are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Biofrontera's press release and certain SEC filings.

Also, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, May 16th, 2024. Biofrontera undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call, except as required by law.

During today's call, there will be references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Biofrontera believes these measures provide useful information for investors yet should not be considered as a substitute for