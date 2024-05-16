C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Presents at Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media & Consumer Conference (Transcript)

May 16, 2024 2:53 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.82K Followers

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media & Consumer Conference May 16, 2024 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Siebel - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Mike Cikos

Great. Thank you to everyone for joining us today. I'm Mike Cikos, the lead analyst covering infrastructure software here at Needham as part of our tech conference.

I'm pleased to announce that we have with us C3.ai's Chairperson and CEO, Tom Siebel. Tom, thank you very much for joining us today.

Thomas Siebel

Morning, Mike.

Mike Cikos

Awesome. So this will be a 40-minute fireside. I have questions prepared on my side, but I want this to be as interactive as possible. So to the audience who's listening, you should have some sort of chat function in front of you. Please feel free to submit questions and we'll make sure we get to those while we have Tom here.

With that out of the way though, Tom, just high level for some folks who are maybe dusting off the story or just newer to it. Can you please give us an intro to C3 and how the business has evolved?

Thomas Siebel

At C3.ai, we've been at work now for 15 years and have spent over a couple of billion dollars building a software platform that allows organizations to design, develop, provision, and operate enterprise AI applications. So understand we began when we ideated this before AWS existed. We began before Azure, before the Google Cloud, before the GPU existed.

And so we're a little bit ahead of our time and we spent over a decade building this platform that provides all the services necessary to build these applications. And then we've used that platform to build today over 90 AI enterprise applications

Recommended For You

About AI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AI

Trending Analysis

Trending News