Delivery Hero SE: The Uber Deal Is Great News, But The Stock Is Not Cheap

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF;OTCPK:DELHY) rallied in the double digits on Tuesday following a deal with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) which will acquire the company’s Taiwanese subsidiary and become a shareholder. I do agree that this deal is a boon to Delivery Hero, but believe that from here there is not much immediate upside for the stock. Below, I explain my thesis.

The Deal

First, let us take a quick look at the deal itself. Actually, it consists of two individual transactions. First, Uber has agreed to buy Delivery Hero’s subsidiary Foodpanda Taiwan for $950 million in cash, subject to regulatory approval. Separately, Uber is also buying around $300 million worth of newly issued Delivery Hero shares at a price of €33 per share, representing a premium of around 27 percent on the price (based on the Xetra end of day price of €25.32 on May 13th) before the announcement. This will give it a stake of just below 3 percent on a fully diluted basis post transaction.

Balance Sheet Strengthened Materially

Onto the impact on Delivery Hero, then. The company’s balance sheet is set to be materially strengthened by the deal. The funds from the Uber transactions are earmarked to repurchase outstanding debt, thereby reducing net debt to around €2.7 billion. This represents an improvement by almost a third. It also should save interest expenses between €10 and €20 million. On a sidenote, Delivery Hero also announced the redenomination of a €540 million loan to South Korean Won. This, I believe, is rather sensible as it means better alignment between its debt and revenue profile. So, all in all, Delivery Hero will be in a significantly more healthy financial shape if and once all separate transactions have been settled.

Sustainable Profitability Possible But Not Certain

The Achilles heel of food delivery businesses, including Delivery Hero, is the uncertainty about future net profits. Delivery Hero, at least, seems on a promising path. One factor in this is its focus on markets in which it is the biggest player. The company is the leader in most of its markets. More than 90 percent of its sales are achieved in such markets. This is certainly helpful in terms of eventual profitability, as experience suggests that food delivery tends to be unprofitable if there is too much competition.

Delivery Hero SE

Source: Delivery Hero SE Q1 trading update (cf. p. 22)

Delivery Hero has historically been quite consistent in disposing of assets in markets it could not dominate. They even gave up their home market of Germany, despite still being headquartered and incorporated in Berlin. By now, financial results begin to reflect that. The company projects €725 to €775 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY2024, driven by a projected €1.2 billion adjusted EBITDA in Q4 (it should be noted that these projections predates the Uber deal). They also expect positive free cash flow for the full year.

However, I think that sustainable profitability, while possible, is not a foregone conclusion. During an economic downturn, consumers might aim to cut back on discretionary spending, including food delivery. Another risk is that, if and once sustainable profit margins can be achieved in any given market, that might attract competition, thereby returning to the (mostly unprofitable) status quo ante. There is also a certain currency risk, as Delivery Hero reports in Euro but generates most of its GMV/revenues in other currencies. More generally, there is also a permanent risk of regulation of the gig economy. The moment you are faced with minimum wages, mandatory employee healthcare and the likes, it becomes significantly harder to generate profits in this space.

Conclusion

The Uber deal is a significant tailwind for Delivery Hero. Sure, there will be some dilution due to the capital increase, but at around 3 percent I believe that the positive effects outweigh that by a good margin. That notwithstanding, I do not find the stock to be a screaming buy at the current price point. At a market capitalization of currently around €8.6 billion (a little more if you factor in the shares to be issued to Uber), it is valued at around 1.5 times expected 2024 GMV (based on company forecasts of 18 to 21 percent growth YoY) and around 7 times forward adjusted EBITDA. Net profitability, meanwhile, does not appear guaranteed. Under these circumstances, a share price of slightly above €31.1 seems fair, if not slightly overvalued. Consequently, I am rating Delivery Hero a hold for the time being.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.