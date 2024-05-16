Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Höttges - CEO

Christian Illek - CFO

Hannes Wittig - IR

Conference Call Participants

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Georgios Ierodiaconou - Citi

Josh Mills - Exane BNP Paribas

Polo Tang - UBS

Andrei Dragolici - Kepler Cheuvreux

Steve Malcolm - Redburn

David Wright - Bank of America

James Ratzer - New Street Research

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg Bank

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Ottavio Adorisio - Bernstein

Hannes Wittig

Good afternoon and welcome to Deutsche Telekom’s Q1 quarter 2024 conference call. As you can see, with me today are our CEO, Tim Höttges, and our CFO, Christian Illek.

As usual, Tim will first go through a few highlights, followed by Christian, who will talk through the quarter in more detail. After this, we have time for Q&A. Before I hand over to Tim, please pay attention to our usual disclaimer, which you’ll find in the presentation. And please also note that this conference will be recorded and uploaded to the internet. And now it's my pleasure to hand over to Tim.

Tim Höttges

Yes, thank you, Hannes, and welcome everybody to the first quarter 2024. And if you have seen it, it was a very good start into the year, very predictable and reliable numbers from all the businesses we are having. We are very happy on the track of our stated targets. Our first quarter financial results are very consistent with the multi-year trends that we showed. And that was well at the 4% service revenue growth, a 7% organic EBITDA growth, and a 15% growth in adjusted earnings per share.

So, I really like that. T-Mobile was able to raise its full-year guidance, and we are reflecting this