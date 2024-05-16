Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BPCGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCPK:BPCGF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 16, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Millennium BCP First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Miguel Maya, Vice Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Miguel Maya

Good afternoon. Miguel Maya speaking. Welcome to BCP earnings conference call. As usually, I will mention the highlights of our performance, and then Miguel Braganca and Bernardo Collaço will follow providing additional detail.

This quarter, our net income went up more than 8%, when compared with last year's first quarter having surpassed €234 million and confirming once again the quality of our franchise. Careful margin and cost management allowed us to achieve a sound core operating profit of more than €584 million. The activity in all our three core markets contributed to this performance notably in Portugal, where net income went up more than 18%, having reached almost €204 million, supported by the leading position of BCP in multiple business fronts and confirming the profitability and efficiency of our business model.

In Mozambique, Millennial BIM is showing a steady profit level quarter-after-quarter, having achieved a net profit of €23 million despite being influenced by the significant increase in the cash reserves maintained with the Central Bank. In Poland, Bank Millennial recorded its sixth consecutive positive quarter with a net income of almost €30 million despite still effect by relevant costs related with legal risks