ElementalImaging/E+ via Getty Images

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) reported Q1 2024 results this week. EBITDA came in at $25.8 million, down from $60.3 million in Q4 and $44.8 million in Q1 last year. The profitability drop is not that surprising. Q1 is usually the seasonally slowest volume quarter, and pricing was weak across the board. Silicon metal and silicon alloys prices were both down over 20% year-on-year, and manganese alloys were down just under 20%.

Management seems to believe that most pricing has bottomed, at least in the U.S., where demand is improving. It raised the bottom end of the full-year EBITDA guidance from $100 million to $130 million, which brought the midpoint guide to $150 million from $135 million. Still nothing to get excited about, and far below where the company guided baseline 2024 EBITDA would be back when new management announced a restructuring in February 2021.

On the bright side, the company is finally net cash, $79 million. The last of the 9.625% bonds have been called, which will help profits and cash flow.

I believe the company wants to get to around $100-200 million net cash. A dividend (just $.01/quarter) was announced in March. The board also approved a $200 million 5-year stock buyback, which will go to a shareholder vote in June. It's almost certain that will pass. I wouldn't expect anything aggressive on the buybacks until net cash has reached those target levels.

EV and Solar Panel Future:

Management continues to believe that demand for high-quality silicon will be robust for the solar panel and EV battery industries. As such, they are applying for a brownfield permit to expand U.S. silicon metal production. This facility is intended to supply Coreshell, which has technology for metallurgical silicon batteries for EV's. The company stated in its earnings release:

"Using silicon in EV batteries has significant advantages over graphite, including lower cost, an increase of up to 40% in driving range as well as significantly faster charging times."

This application could be interesting, or it could be pie in the sky. I have heard plenty of promises about efficient batteries over the past 25 years. I'll get excited about this application when Elon Musk starts talking about it.

Valuation:

Enterprise Value is hanging around $1 billion. The multiple has gone down as EBITDA targets have dropped. The other main change is that there is net cash here.

Market Cap (@ $6) $1.128 billion Debt $80.8 million Cash $159.8 million Enterprise Value $1.049 billion Enterprise Value/EBITDA ($135 midpoint) 7.77x Click to enlarge

7.7x is on the cheap for a very cyclical commodity company if we are at the bottom of the profitability range. The major question is: What is mid-cycle profitability? If it's over $350 million as the company guided to three years ago, you can argue that this stock is very cheap here. I won't jump in buying hand over fist here until a more sustained demand picture. Another thing that would get me a little more comfortable would be an exit from Europe. I just think that's a garbage manufacturing market and trying to supply those customers is a fool's errand long term.

Risk:

Commodity prices are the main risk here. Volume demand, which is a big part of that, also is at risk, particularly in Europe where energy costs have hampered mill operations over the years.

Taking the balance sheet to net cash derisks the business a fair amount. It certainly prepares it in case pricing falls again and margins disappear.

Conclusion:

I think Ferroglobe PLC management is decent at best. In the past, they laid out cost cuts that would generate profitability at current pricing, that hasn't played out at all. They were incredibly slow to shrink the balance sheet as demand dried up, particularly in Europe. That said, they have finally taken out expensive debt and gotten to net cash. The stock is an okay cyclical play here and one with major upside if the silicon metal EV battery can ever take off.