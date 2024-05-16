HYGV: A Filtered High-Yield Approach That Works

ryasick

Investing in high-yield bonds, on a go-forward basis, I believe will get increasingly...tricky. With credit spreads near cycle lows, the broad-based high-yield part of the marketplace looks complacent. The implication here is that if you want to buy and hold exposure to high-yield bonds, you want to especially selective at this point in the cycle.

That's why FlexShares® High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGV) looks interesting to tap into the high-yield bond market while emphasizing value and quality issuers. This fund is trying to parallel the Northern Trust High Yield Value-Scored US Corporate Bond Index for its investment approach. This is a proprietary index designed to track a diversified basket of high-yield, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds which have favorable fundamental qualities, market valuations, and liquidity. By using a rules-based, multifactor approach, the index selects bonds using a combination of value, quality, and liquidity metrics. This approach sets it apart from traditional market-capitalization-weighted indices, potentially lowering exposure to overvalued or low-quality issuers.

Fund Composition and Holdings

HYGV casts a wide net, holding a diversified portfolio of over 900 high-yield corporate bonds. The fund's top holdings include a mix of well-known issuers across various sectors, such as Staples Inc., TransDigm Inc., Tenneco Inc., Carvana Co., and DISH DBS Corp.

flexshares.com

No position makes up more than 0.81% of the fund, which means this is highly diversified and not depending on any single position.

Sector Allocation and Credit Quality

When we look at the sector composition, it's what you would expect in high yield, with the fund dominated by Industrials at the top with a near 40% allocation, followed by Consumer and Energy.

flexshares.com

From a credit quality perspective, the bulk of the holdings are in the BB and B range, with about 14% in CCC. Overall, there is credit risk here, but the value screening methodology hopefully lowers the risk overall.

flexshares.com

Competitive Landscape and Peer Comparison

The funds to compare HYGV include the iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). These funds, however, use traditional market-capitalization-weighted methodologies, potentially exposing investors to overvalued or low-quality issuers.

In contrast, the HYGV's value-scoring approach aims to identify and overweight bonds exhibiting favorable fundamental qualities and market valuations, potentially mitigating exposure to riskier or overvalued securities. This approach, combined with the fund's focus on liquidity, sets it apart from its peers and may appeal to investors seeking a more nuanced exposure to the high-yield bond market.

For HYGV, it's worked, with the fund having outperformed both HYG and JNK.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in the HYGV ETF

There are pros and cons from different angles here. On the positive side, HYGV offers significant income potential by focusing on high-yield corporate bonds, providing investors the chance to earn higher income streams compared to investment-grade fixed-income instruments. And with an 8.81% yield, that should be obvious.

ycharts.com

Additionally, the HYGV ETF offers diversification by investing in a broad basket of over 900 high-yield bonds across various sectors and industries, potentially lowering idiosyncratic risks associated with individual issuers or sectors. The fund's proprietary value-scoring methodology aims to identify and overweight bonds showing favorable fundamental qualities, market valuations, and liquidity, setting it apart from traditional market-capitalization-weighted indices and potentially enhancing risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

The cons are less about HYGV and more about the space. Investing in high-yield corporate bonds exposes the fund to higher credit risk compared to investment-grade fixed-income instruments, as issuers of high-yield bonds are generally considered more speculative and face a higher risk of default or restructuring, potentially impacting the fund's performance. HYGV is also susceptible to interest rate risk, where rising interest rates can negatively impact the value of the fund's underlying bond holdings, leading to potential losses or underperformance.

Conclusion: A Balanced Approach to High-Yield Bond Investing

For investors seeking income diversification while emphasizing value and quality within the high-yield bond market, I think FlexShares® High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund ETF is a good fund. By using a rules-based, multifactor approach, the fund aims to identify and overweight bonds exhibiting favorable fundamental qualities, market valuations, and liquidity, potentially mitigating exposure to overvalued or low-quality issuers. I believe this will be increasingly important since, eventually, credit risk will matter again, in which case a fund like this which is more selective makes a lot of sense.