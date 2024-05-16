Ivan-balvan

I've covered a few REITs, and one of the tougher finds in investing is a quality equity REIT trading at a discount to its intrinsic value. Many of the good ones are well known and are priced such that their returns would probably be similar to a market index at best. Others still over-leveraged during the past decade and have seen their portfolio suffer as COVID and rate hikes redefined commercial real estate. With NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), however, I think we have something truly exceptional.

NLCP Price History (Seeking Alpha)

In its brief few years as a public company, shares have seen a sharp decline in value, with a recovery occurring over the last four months, amid increasingly good news for both the business and the industry. For those just tuning in now, it might have felt nice to get in at the $12s and $13s, but I still think it's a Buy, and I'm here to tell you it's not too late to get in.

Business Model

NewLake primarily earns rent on properties used for the cultivation and sale of cannabis. Its tenants are primarily described as "cannabis operators." Properties are mainly acquired through sale-leaseback transactions, allowing tenants to free up their capital. The company believes that it can acquire these properties and lease them at attractive yields, largely because operators lack access to other forms of capital, given the highly regulated nature of the cannabis industry.

As of Q1 2024, New Lake has 31 properties in 12 states with 13 tenants. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is their largest tenant, accounting for about a quarter of rental revenue. In 2022 and 2023, it reported positive cash flow from operations.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

While many uncertainties persist about the cannabis industry, NewLake's tenants have attractive financial profiles, sufficient to cover rent, especially compared to the broader REIT world.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

On top of that, NewLake enjoys long-dated, triple-net leases with its tenants, allowing them to impart many property-specific liabilities to the tenants. The long-term nature of the leases, with annual escalations, helps to secure the cash flow situation going forward.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

The balance sheet is incredibly lean, with only $4 million in debt (revolving credit facility) on top of $433M in assets, of which $21.5M is cash.

Balance Sheet (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

Financial History

Being a relatively new company, there isn't an extensive financial history, but it's worth reviewing what it's done so far.

Author's display of 10K data

Revenues have grown significantly in a short span of time. The growth was a bit slower between 2022 and 2023, but it was still up 10%.

Author's display of 10K data

Similarly, Funds From Operations (and Adjusted) has promptly turned positive and experienced rapid growth.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

This has resulted in steady, rising dividends distributed each quarter since 2021.

Author's display of 10K data

Shares outstanding haven't moved much since 2021, but we do know the amount decreased somewhat as management took advantage of decreased share prices for that year.

Altogether, the financial history shows a successful launch and initial execution of the founders' vision.

Future Outlook

The business is currently still small and simple, with room to grow. I want to discuss what I believe will be the catalysts to growth, while also highlighting some potential risks that could hurt the growth outlook.

280E & Rescheduling

Much talk in the cannabis space has been around the federal government's plans to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III controlled substance, helping cannabis businesses under Section 280E of the tax code, which would improve their cash flows and, with it, the quality of portfolios like that of New Lake.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

In Q1 earnings, CEO Anthony Coniglio had to say:

As many of you are aware, it was reported last week that the DEA is preparing to file its notice of proposed rulemaking to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. This proposed rescheduling is a significant milestone for cannabis reform and removing the onerous Section 280E taxation would provide meaningful tailwind to the cannabis sector. A final rescheduling to Schedule III would instantly improve the credit quality and cash flow position for our entire tenant portfolio by reducing the taxes they pay.

I agree with management's assessment's here. Tax expenses are a cash flow question, and the answer to that question is about to get a lot better. It will improve ROIs for many current and future tenants, providing more opportunities for growth and attractive rates.

Small Player, Growing Pipeline

One of the nice things about the company is that, even this far in, it's still rather small. Their main competition, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which I also covered recently, has about $2.3B in assets and a portfolio of 110 properties. With 31 properties at about $433M in assets in a growing industry known for being real-estate-intensive, NewLake has room to grow much more in the coming years.

Senior VP Jarrett Annenberg indicated that the Connecticut is a major opportunities in sights right now:

From a state market perspective, Connecticut is currently under supplied with only four large scale cultivators in the state for 39 dispensaries.

Coniglio later concurred during Q&A:

The state catalysts certainly are creating some need for growth in states that are converting from medical to adult use. We certainly see some opportunities there. I think the Connecticut transaction is a great example of identifying a state that’s underserved today. And so being able to step into a limited licensed state that’s underserved with a great operator was really a terrific opportunity for NewLake.

Annenberg also had to say more broadly on transaction volume:

On the transaction side, we continue to see an uptick in volume that we noted last quarter. This increase is coming from multiple places, expansion into new states, expansions in existing states, transitioning to adult use, potential M&A activity and lastly, we are starting to see deals from refinancing as operators look to take out shorter term loans that they executed on two to three years ago.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Thus, in addition to the growth in CT, many other states who only legalize medical use but have adult-use reforms on the horizon are also fertile ground to find well-tested operators who can eventually ride the waves of these reforms.

Federal Legalization

In my view, the primary risk isn't that operators will somehow fail and go insolvent. Even during the turbulence of COVID, the War in Ukraine, interest rate hikes, and the sum of those impacts on the economy, the cannabis industry has been growing, unimpeded.

My concern more so is how the competitive landscape could change once federal legislation changes sufficiently to allow banks and other traditional lenders to invest in the space. More competition could lower yields on new/renewed leases going forward and limit growth.

Some might recognize that NewLake would likely have more access to capital, creating mortgage opportunities to acquire properties and get comparable returns through leverage. I think long-term investors should not only monitor how the competitive landscape evolves; they should also see what kind of appetite the company has for debt and to what extent that will help (or endanger) the long-term prospects.

Thus, the risk is two-pronged: more competition, potential for risky debt.

Valuation

With that review, we can now do a valuation. I will use an approach similar to a Discounted Cash Flow calculation, but instead substituting the annual dividend rate for free cash flow. This I often do for REITs as nearly all of the cash flow is returned as dividends, as those are the main draw and what investors actually get to "eat." I'll make the following assumptions:

7% annual growth the first 5 years

4% growth the next five

Terminal multiple of 13

While growth is showing signs of slowing, these new tailwinds and New Lake's smaller size show to me that it could still manage a modest average of 7% the next five years (so not wild but better than inflation). As the portfolio saturates, new deals will each contribute less to growth, and management may find similarly attractive operators in need of sale-leaseback to be fewer, hence why I've lowered my growth expectations. A terminal multiple of 13, meanwhile, prices in a similar yield as today's.

Author's calculation

Priced with a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index), that puts a fair value just over $27 per share. At current prices, that suggests undervaluation with a decent margin of safety. As the stock is currently not listed on a major exchange and trades OTC, there is perhaps room for improvement on the multiple over time if it manages to become listed.

Conclusion

NewLake is an interesting example of how to take the old REIT model and apply it to a novel situation to unlock value. Early in its process with room for growth ahead, the company trades at an attractive discount even without explosive growth assumptions. Long-term investors should watch how federal legalization changes both the opportunities and the strategy. The current portfolio, however, boasts a long timeline to support and grow the dividend.

Not many equity REITs will trade at a high, growing yield like this, so even after a recent rally, today's prices still represent good opportunity to buy in my view.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.