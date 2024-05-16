kynny

Introduction

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is going to report second quarter earnings on the 22nd of May before the market opens. I wanted to revisit the company to see how it performed through 2023 and what to expect in Q2. All but one segment of the business has been in a decline in the last two quarters, while shares continued to climb, which to me makes no sense. The company is still in a decline for the next quarter, while many other semiconductor companies are seeing recoveries. I'm sticking to my hold rating until I see actual improvements overall.

Since my first article on the company, I wrote on Aug. 22, the company’s share price has been up more than 21%. In that article, I argued that the company is slightly expensive given its financials and I would like to see a pullback. Following the article, the company did get close to my price target but never breached it, and since then, it skyrocketed, which I think is due to the shift in overall sentiment of the semiconductor industry because the following half year for the company was not great, as you will see in the following section.

Briefly on Performance

The company’s revenues seem to have peaked back in April of last year and have since declined. The company has reported double-digit declines in the last two quarters in all but automotive, which seems to have offset some of the revenue losses. However, since Industrial is around 50% of total revenues while Automotive is 29%, the revenues have substantially declined.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of margins, we can see declines across the board from around the same time as revenues began to plummet. The declines were attributed to an unfavorable product mix, lower factory utilization, and lower revenues. It appears that costs did not reduce at the same rate as did the revenues. In the last two quarters, the cost of sales declined by 3% and around 8%, while revenues declined by 16% and 22%, respectively, suggesting some costs are not as easy to cut due to their nature of being fixed.

Seeking Alpha

Unsurprisingly, the company’s efficiency and profitability metrics like ROA and ROE have seen a similar decline in the company’s net margins. The challenging second half of the year and into 2024 is weighing on the company’s efficiency, and it's dependent on revenue growth to be as efficient as possible since it's difficult to control the cost of sales as revenues fall.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of competition, the company doesn’t mention any specific competitors, but if we do a quick Google search of what could be potentially its competition, we can see that ADI’s return on total capital, which measures how efficiently the company distributes available resource to make a profit, it's sitting at the bottom of the selected group, which means there isn’t much competitive advantage or a strong moat. I usually look for around 10% minimum, and ADI is half that currently.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the financial position of the company, as of Q1’24, which was filed on Feb. 21, ADI had a little more than $1.3B in cash and equivalents, against $6B in long-term debt. During the more difficult times, as we have seen in the past two quarters, this amount of leverage seems to be riskier. However, even then, the company’s operating income can easily cover annual interest expenses on debt. Its interest coverage ratio is around 7 even in a downturn, so I expect this to improve once the mentioned sectors improve. For comparison, last year, the company’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 19x.

Overall, I don’t see a reason why the company’s share price has been up since my first article. All the performance metrics are significantly lower than they were a year ago. I would venture a guess that as the semiconductor industry’s sentiment shifted positively toward the end of the year, with many companies reporting a much better year coming up, lifted ADI with the other companies. That seems to be the only explanation that makes sense, in my opinion.

What to Expect in Q2

Analysts expect not-GAAP EPS to come in at $1.27, while GAAP to be around $0.45, on $2.1B in revenues. Also worth noting there have been 24 downward revisions over the last 90 days, which is somewhat concerning.

Seeking Alpha

For the second quarter, management expects similar results to what analysts are projecting:

“For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we are forecasting revenue of $2.10 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect a reported operating margin of approximately 15.1%, +/-200 bps, and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 37.0%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $0.46, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $1.26, +/-$0.10.”

It's worth noting that management is providing quite a wide range of numbers, which should make it easy for them to at least meet their estimates at the midpoint. However, the reported numbers may miss analyst estimates.

I expect the company to continue to see declines in most, if not all, segments of the business, with probably the exception of Automotive, which has been performing very well and has been growing for the last 14 quarters. The industrial segment will see another large decline due to the continuation of inventory reduction. Customers have been sitting on oversupply for the last couple of quarters, so broad-based weakness in that regard is still going to weigh on the demand in this sector.

Management did mention that they will see declines in all end markets, however, I believe they are low-balling their estimates, and I would be rather surprised to see Automotive not offsetting some of the declines as in the previous quarters. On the other hand, the automotive sector has slowed down slightly, so anything can happen.

Comments on the Outlook

As I mentioned earlier, many semiconductor companies during their earnings calls said that they expect a return to growth in the second half of the year, and proper growth in 2025. It seems that ADI’s segments have not reached troughs yet, so I will be looking for Q3 guidance to show signs of bottoming out in all of the end markets the company operates in, especially industrials and communications, which have been affected the most in the last two quarters.

The big concern here is oversupply. As customers work through their inventory, sales of the company’s products will be lower, and there's the question of when the customers are going to return and start buying up once again. The global economic slowdown may have something to do with the overall picture of demand, given the high interest rates and sticky inflation, however, these are not as bad as they were just half a year ago.

For the communication sector, I would like to see more emphasis on data centers. Data centers are a big deal right now, coupled with AI capabilities, the company needs to prioritize this going forward to achieve any meaningful catalysts going forward. So, it's good to hear that the company has extended its partnership with one of the largest semiconductor companies, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). This should help the company’s segment in the long run, and I expect to see this sector return to growth shortly.

In the long run, the automotive industry will continue to grow, there’s no doubt about. The perception of EVs has changed quite a bit in the last year or so. The costs still outweigh traditional ICEs, which made customers shift to a hybrid approach instead of fully electric. I can see this trend going on for a little longer until EV companies can match the costs of ICEs. The governments will not stop providing incentives for people to switch to these vehicles, and they are the future, but I think a good transitioning bridge is to go hybrid first and that's what we are seeing currently.

So, it all depends on the company’s ability to recover its top-line growth, which is basically out of their hands, as long as oversupply issues continue. Once the broader market demand returns, we will see growth return to ADI. In the meantime, to continue to be efficient and profitable, the company needs to shift its resources and adjust its product mix to at least stop the bleeding of margins until overall demand returns.

Valuation

I went ahead and updated my model. For revenue growth, we can see that analysts are not very optimistic for FY24, however, as with the overall semiconductor sector, we see a decent rebound going forward. This is my assumption too, so for revenue growth, I went with around a 25% decline in 2024, and then I'm modeling a moderate recovery overall, which gives me around 8% CAGR over the next decade. I'm also modeling a more optimistic case and a more conservative case to give myself a range of possible outcomes. Below are those estimates.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

For margins and EPS, I'm expecting a decent decline overall in 2024, and then as the demand picks back up in all of the end markets, we will see a healthy recovery there as well. Do note that I'm using non-GAAP numbers below, because the company seems to focus on these more to look at the "real value of the company."

Margins and EPS Assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I'm also using the company’s WACC as my discount rate, which is around 9%, and I'm also going with 2.5% as my terminal growth rate because I would like the company to match the long-term inflation goal of the US. Below are those calculations.

WACC Calculations (Author)

Furthermore, since the company is using non-GAAP figures and because the bottom is not visible yet in terms of the top line, I'm going to discount the final intrinsic value by an additional 35% to give myself more room for errors and a higher margin of safety. With that said, the company is trading at a 28% premium to its fair value of $154 a share.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

I don’t know why the company is trading at such high valuations, given the recent declines in top and bottom lines over the last couple of quarters. The segments are also not showing any signs of recovery and are continuing to decline.

In my opinion, it's not a good time to start a position before earnings. I would like to see what the management is going to say about the outlook and whether they see a recovery in sight. Therefore, my hold rating stands. I wouldn’t be buying more at current prices, and wouldn’t start a position until the share price comes down closer to my desired price target. I have set a price alert and will eagerly await the report that's due next week.