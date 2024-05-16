W.P. Carey Q1: A Fallen Angel Set For Resurrection

Summary

  • W.P. Carey has a chance of re-pricing after divesting its office properties, which is expected for the first half of FY 2024.
  • The REIT's portfolio continues to shrink with the spin-off and divestment of office properties, but the company could soon return to growth.
  • W.P. Carey has a low amount of lease expirations, reducing cash flow risks and supporting an investment in the company.
  • Dividend coverage in Q1'24 was 1.32X and shares remain undervalued.
Dragon Claws

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) missed slightly on FFO expectations for the first-quarter, but maintained strong portfolio metrics (especially with regard to occupancy). The REIT is in the process of divesting its remaining office properties, and the conclusion of the office sale program represents an

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC, NLOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

