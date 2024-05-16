andipantz

Introduction

It's time to talk about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks and one of the best sources providing intel for investors interested in agriculture and construction.

Since 2020, I have frequently covered the company as it became a cornerstone of my long-term vision and a core holding of my dividend growth portfolio.

Back then, I started buying the company in the $170s range for a few reasons:

I'm long-term bullish on agriculture. In this case, I mean major crop prices. Global supplies are tight, demand continues to rise consistently, and secular demand drivers like biofuels add to the longer-term demand picture.

Nutrien

Global arable land is becoming increasingly scarce, which requires advanced agriculture equipment to improve yields (squeeze the most out of every inch of land we have). According to the FAO , the amount of arable land has declined by roughly a third since 1961.

OurWorldInData

Innovators win. Because of the importance of improved productivity, agriculture companies with innovative products and a strong customer base able to adopt these technologies are in a great space to win. Deere, being the largest agriculture company in the world (market cap wise), has been at the forefront of agriculture innovation for many decades.

John Deere also unveiled fully autonomous tractors within the past couple years, too. Those tractors, says Schinckel, are the next big step toward a larger vision for farm autonomy, which should accelerate in the next several years. "We have goals by 2030 to bring autonomy to all production steps," she says. - Via BBC

Deere & Company

A focus on shareholders. In addition to innovating to deliver the best products for farmers, Deere has a fantastic track record of making sure its investors are taken care of. Since 2020, the dividend has almost doubled! Over the past 10 years, it has bought back 22% of its shares. Since October 2003, the DE stock has returned 14.2% per year, including dividends. It currently yields 1.5%.

Deere & Company

Unfortunately, Deere's stock price has been struggling recently.

Despite having a fantastic long-term performance, it's still a cyclical company dependent on crop prices (farm income), construction spending, and its ability to balance selling prices and input costs.

Data by YCharts

As a result, the company's stellar performance includes multiple periods of prolonged sideways movements in its stock price.

Currently, we're in year three of such a sideways trend.

In light of the just-released 2Q24 (fiscal year) earnings, I'll update my thesis and explain why its poor performance is not keeping me from giving the stock a $600 long-term price target.

So, let's get to it!

No Growth - For Now

My most recent article on Deere was written on February 15, when I went with the title "Deere Q1: The More It Drops, The More I'm Buying."

Back then, we discussed a very challenging quarter as sales declined by 4%, pressuring net income by 11%.

Interestingly enough, after I wrote what was still a bullish article, the stock is now up 10% since then, beating the 6% return of the S&P 500.

Unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, the weakness got worse.

Net sales and revenues in the second quarter decreased by 12% to $15.2 billion, with equipment operations' net sales down 15% to $13.6 billion compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income declined by 17%. Diluted EPS declined by 12%, supported by buybacks.

Deere & Company

The decline in net sales was attributed to factors such as lower shipment volumes, which were partially offset by price realization efforts.

Looking at the chart below, we see a great visualization of this effect in the Production and Precision Ag segment, which includes the company's biggest tractors, harvesters, and equipment.

Volume/mix caused a $627 million decline in operating profit. Pricing was strong but not nearly strong enough to offset the decline in demand.

Deere & Company

Operating margins, however, remained relatively strong, beating company expectations at just over 21%. This was the result of efficient cost management strategies across all business segments despite the challenging macro environment.

Later in this article, we'll focus on what Deere is doing differently during this cycle to mitigate headwinds.

However, before we do that, I want to continue to focus on the company's sales developments.

According to Deere, the global outlook for agricultural and turf markets suggests a continued decline in farmer sentiment due to multiple factors, including rising global inventories, lower commodity prices, high interest rates, and weather volatility.

As we can see below, CBOT corn futures are trading at roughly $4.60 per bushel. While this is elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, it's well below levels seen in 2021 and 2022.

TradingView (CBOT Corn)

When adding that interest rates are elevated, it makes sense that farmers have become more careful. After all, we're dealing with machines that can cost more than $1 million. While farm income is still elevated, it requires a lot of cash to make these investments.

As a result, I have a lot of sources that confirm Deere's comments, including the Purdue University agriculture economy barometer, which has hit the lowest level since June 2022.

Purdue/CME Group

Going back to Deere's comments, the Illinois-based producer made the case that large ag equipment industry sales in key markets like the U.S., Canada, Europe, and South America are expected to decline significantly, reflecting the broader headwinds facing farmers.

Moreover, similar developments are seen in the small agriculture segment.

This segment saw a 23% year-over-year sales contraction, seven points worse than the performance of the large agriculture segment.

Deere & Company

With that said, as I already briefly mentioned because these headwinds are expected to last, the company expects full-year sales to decline by up to 20%, with all major agriculture markets expected to see contraction.

Deere & Company

Furthermore:

The Production and Precision Ag segment is expected to see 20%-25% sales growth, with operating margins falling from 26.1% in 2023 to 20.5-21.5%.

segment is expected to see 20%-25% sales growth, with operating margins falling from 26.1% in 2023 to 20.5-21.5%. The Small Ag and Turf segment is expected to see similar sales contraction, with an operating margin decline from 17.7% to the 13.5%-14.5% range.

segment is expected to see similar sales contraction, with an operating margin decline from 17.7% to the 13.5%-14.5% range. The Construction and Forestry segment, which I did not mention until now, saw just 7% lower sales. This segment continues to benefit from secular growth in North American construction and is expected to see a full-year sales decline of just 5%-10%, with operating margins declining by roughly 120 basis points. These numbers are great in light of elevated rates and a slow housing market.

Deere & Company

All of this also led to a full-year guidance revision as the company now expects a net income of roughly $7 billion, with net operating cash flow in the $7.0-$7.25 billion range.

Deere & Company

Last quarter, the company guided for at least $7.5 billion in net income!

That's a 7% adjustment.

There's Plenty Of Good News

I'm not going to sugarcoat the second fiscal quarter. It was bad.

However, that was expected, as Deere is cyclical, and because it warned that demand should be expected.

The good news is that the company saw great developments that matter to long-term investors like myself.

One major thing is proactive demand management.

Due to ongoing weakness, the company adopted a proactive approach to manage production and inventory levels.

Essentially, because Deere expects demand weakness in the second half of the fiscal year to continue, it has reduced output.

By adjusting production to align with expected demand, particularly in agricultural equipment, the company aims to optimize inventory levels and position itself favorably for future retail demand growth.

In prior cycles, the company (like many of its peers) has kept production levels elevated for too long. This created unfavorable inventory levels.

By reducing production ahead of expected weakness, the company can manage its margins, and it does not flood the market with tractors, potentially hurting pricing.

As we can see below:

The company saw stronger sales than its competition in April (on a three-month rolling basis).

It saw steady inventory levels despite demand weakness.

Deere & Company

On top of that, the company changed the way it measures its market share.

Why?

Because it's shifting its focus to technology adoption, which requires different measures than just a count of how many tractors in the world are John Deere green.

Market share measurements now include acres covered by the company's products and technologies.

By leveraging technology, the company aims to accelerate its precision upgrade retrofit business and expand Solution-as-a-Service offerings to deliver value and operational improvements for its customers.

As we can see in the Investor Presentation from earlier this year, the company believes it's dealing with an addressable market opportunity of more than $150 billion, which it wants to penetrate much deeper through 2030 (and beyond).

Deere & Company

Deere noted that during the Agrishow in Brazil, one of the biggest growth markets in the world, it saw strong interest in advanced products, including its 9RX tractors and X9 combines.

According to the company, this interest reflects a rebound from previous lows in equipment orders and suggests optimism for the future of agriculture in Brazil.

With regard to new products, the 9RX was recently released. It's the biggest tractor offered by any "mainstream" tractor producer and perfect for major markets like Brazil and the United States. I have spent many hours this year researching these new products and have to say that reactions from potential buyers have been overwhelming.

Deere & Company

On top of that, Deere is improving its supply chain by focusing on dual-sourcing strategies (more suppliers for the same products), structural cost reductions, and strategic partnerships with suppliers.

I majored in supply chain management and have focused extensively on supplier partnerships. It's a proven way for companies to get access to better pricing and innovation as a lot of innovative power has shifted to suppliers in the past few decades - especially in the automotive industry.

Valuation

When it comes to its valuation, it's fair to say that analysts have adjusted their expectations accordingly.

Due to an expected 21% decline in EPS, analysts do not expect Deere to exceed its 2023 record EPS result anytime soon, as the FactSet data in the chart below shows (the orange line right behind the blue line).

FAST Graphs

For 2026, EPS expectations are $29.41. When applying the company's 20-year normalized P/E ratio of 14.77, we get a fair price target of $434, which is 9% above the current price.

2025 EPS is expected to be $27.79. Six months ago, analysts expected $33.55 in 2025 EPS. That's a decline of 17%.

In a "normal" demand environment, the stock could easily carry a $500 price target based on a 15x P/E multiple.

While I absolutely agree that the stock may remain rangebound due to current cyclical challenges, Deere remains one of my favorite investments.

If we get a synchronized growth rally, potentially in 2025, I expect Deere to enjoy a wide range of tailwinds again, including farmers using higher crop prices to replace aging equipment, a strong technology adoption cycle, and high demand for modern equipment in fast-growing markets like South America.

Hence, I stick to my $600 longer-term price target, which can be achieved if EPS moves to the $37-$40 range in the next 2-3 years.

I also stick to what I wrote in my last article:

[...] I'm buying more once the stock gets close to $350. Between $300 and $330, I'm buying very aggressively.

Depending on the severity of the current growth deterioration, I think I have a shot at buying more at these levels.

In fact, I'm looking to double my position at these levels.

Takeaway

Deere & Company faces short-term challenges, yet my faith in its long-term potential remains unshaken.

While recent earnings have disappointed, the proactive management of demand and innovative strategies show (a lot of) promise.

Meanwhile, the company's focus on technology adoption and supply chain improvements positions it well for future growth and margin stabilization.

Despite near-term guidance adjustments, Deere's strong fundamentals and market-leading position in agriculture and construction make it a compelling long-term investment.

I maintain my Buy rating while eyeing opportunities to significantly increase my position.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Strong Long-Term Outlook: Deere remains a cornerstone of my dividend growth portfolio due to its solid position in agriculture and construction, which comes with a wide range of long-term tailwinds.

Deere remains a cornerstone of my dividend growth portfolio due to its solid position in agriculture and construction, which comes with a wide range of long-term tailwinds. Innovative Leadership: Deere's commitment to innovation, supported by its autonomous tractors and focus on technology adoption, ensures it stays ahead in a competitive market.

Deere's commitment to innovation, supported by its autonomous tractors and focus on technology adoption, ensures it stays ahead in a competitive market. Shareholder-Focused: With a track record of doubling dividends since 2020 and significant share buybacks, Deere prioritizes rewarding its investors.

Cons: