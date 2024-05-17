LNG Exports And Natural Gas Dynamics

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

"The U.S. economy is hard to hold back, even if you try," says midstream fund manager Jay Hatfield in an interview May 15. The context in which we speak is assessing the fundamentals in oil, gas, and some transition dynamics as it relates to policy, the U.S. economy, and the global economy. Last year in April, upon the first (or second) public utterance that Exxon (XOM) might buy Pioneer Natural Resources, I have been considering massive U.S. energy infrastructure assets and their development alongside shale. In October 2023 and April this year, I detailed these developments further through presentations at the University of Montana. The energy complex is undergoing more change in this post-pandemic reshuffling, and considerable innovation is afoot.

The United States is emphatically positioned to derive a large part of the LNG trade owing to our infrastructure and low-cost, abundant natural gas. This map of the Gulf Coast highlights the intricate and dense network of pipeline infrastructure required to get gas to ports. It represents many tens of billions of dollars of investment over time. The market has grown to demand centers, the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana being central to this gift to investors and households here and around the globe.

Gulf Coast and Texas infrastructure (Exxon)

In a global context, one reason LNG is expected to grow to 2030 is because of energy security, according to a recent Shell LNG report. It also grows because of demand from China and other emerging economy demand growth, picking up considerably from 2025 to 2035.

Why Global LNG? (Shell)

In the merger news of the last year, the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger was a sign of the times regarding global gas. Throughout 2022, global gas was in full focus, including how a lack of gas supplies is a source of economic vulnerability. Chesapeake (CHK) is positioning itself to be a primary LNG gas supplier of record. The acquisition of Southwestern was a testament to their strategic goals, and as the oil and gas industry has consolidated to be efficient, profitable, and competitive. The firm intends to "supply these markets with the most efficient molecules possible to meet growing demand, with a really low-cost structure, deep inventory, and great execution." The Southwestern merger advances those fronts, offering “real industrial logic” to meet those goals over time.

Recently, chief executive Dell'Osso noted of the LNG market:

[T]he market is clearly eager to have more LNG supplies. There are a number of different projects out there that are eager to accept in the growth in LNG. But it's also pretty obvious that at some point there will be oversupply and that market will have volatility in the same way that domestic markets do and we're prepared for that and understand that.

In February, at the Houston energy conference NAPE Expo, I heard CEO Dell’ Osso speak. I have extensive notes and felt that he was very transparent about their direction and challenges. Some of these conference observations played out in the article on mergers, "Merger Mania..." Chesapeake has continued to evolve and explain its value proposition clearly to the market in spite of the inherent volatility, both domestically and globally.

Production prowess

It can't happen without Texas—the second largest producing state of natural gas and home to the largest producing oilfield the Permian. In my discussion with Jay Hatfield, the CIO of AMZA, the MLP ETF, the fact that Texas "regulates" itself is the bright star in hydrocarbon production. He acknowledges the role of the Permian in the backgrounder video below. I have chronicled the Permian since its ascent in the 2013-14 shale breakout and over the last decade.

Oil and gas production is one thing and moving the molecules an entirely different set of skills. In the fall of 2023, I wrote a feature about how Energy Transfer (ET) reworked the U.S.'s pipeline network to connect producing basins more optimally. In the discussion with Hatfield, he mentions that the firm is benefiting from the lack of takeaway capacity elsewhere for various reasons, allowing for differentials in pricing to positively impact the bottom line. It was foresight and smart decision-making from being a player across decades and being in the right place at the right time, I note in my article. Obviously, Gulf Coast access connects U.S. gas to export markets.

Texas Natural Gas Production (TXOGA)

LNG imports grow globally, with the majority of demand coming from emerging Asia.

On May 1, Cheniere mentioned:

...that “the infrastructure (in Asia) is not a constraint. You're seeing Thailand set records for LNG imports.” They expect India will set monthly records for LNG imports, and China probably next year, and suggest a positive experience with Cheniere's performance and our track record.

LNG facilities (Exxon)

As this chart shows, the volume of natural gas and LNG exports depict a valuable U.S. asset. The call on natural gas for power generation among residences, industry and power plants is a long-lived infrastructure phenomenon. The development of LNG assets is a multi-year proposition, so the signal of the LNG pause is not good for overall business, domestically or globally, but it benefits those in operations currently by crimping competition.

Global natural gas (TXOGA)

From a recent earnings call, a Cheniere (LNG) executive noted:

“…trillions of dollars being invested in natural gas infrastructure worldwide and the fact that there are 400 million tonnes per annum of LNG facilities today but over 1,200 million tonnes per annum of regasification capacity and operations are under construction.” The executive presenting about market dynamics offered:

“ Most notably, in China, LNG imports for the first quarter grew 4 million tonnes year-on-year, a 25% increase as China reinforces its position as the largest LNG market globally.”

Meanwhile, in Europe, some stringent green policies are being rolled back as increased switching costs become apparent to households, and voters. Hatfield and I discuss the dynamic in the U.S. context of the natural gas bans of California and New York, with legal challenges flying.

Additionally, Hatfield notes that utility stocks have had a run-up owing to observed power shortages. Also of consequence is the suggestion that utilities cannot move that fast, nor transmission, nor grids. At an Austin investor conference I attended in March, sitting next to a grid expert, it was noted that it will take decades to get much of the renewables to move from the interconnection queues. Importantly, the siting of renewables and power plants is very specific to the needs of demand centers and growth, i.ie., site-specific, which has implications.e., site-specific, which has implications.

Notably, stories this spring from every major news outlet have detailed the challenges of big tech’s power needs. I began assessing it in May of 2023 after a Fed tech-disruption conference and continue to observe these shifting trends as well.

Takeaway

What was once taken for granted, access to energy and the ability to turn on the lights, has evolved. New demands for energy are increasing owing to modern technologically-driven lifestyles, teched-out business operations, and increased standards of living around the globe. Adding the reduced emissions and cleaner sourcings atop energy demand also shifts mixes and creates new opportunities. Whatever disruption might occur in energy in the future, natural gas demand, alongside LNG exports and imports, likely induce decades of investment and production. It's a seriously capital-intensive and long-lived proposition. What’s most likely ahead is the optimization of energy. The oil and gas industry is highly experienced at adapting.