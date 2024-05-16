IAF: Good Run In 2024 So Far, But Gains Could Be Capped From Here

mirza kadic

Introduction

The abrdn Australia Equity Fund, with almost 4 decades of listing history, is a close-ended fund ('CEF') that focuses on a small pool of stocks (around 33, most of which are large-caps with an average market-cap of $33bn) that are listed on the Australia Stock Exchange.

Over the past six months, IAF has delivered solid enough returns of 24%, and in the process it has also ended up beating its MSCI EAFE benchmark by over 800bps.

YCharts

It may have been a good 2024 so far for IAF, but looking ahead, we have our doubts over whether IAF will be able to keep up this pace of outperformance.

Australian Macros

Our primary concern stems from the heightened interest rate regime in Australia, which initially looked like it would come to an end sometime this year, potentially September.

Australia is not particularly well-suited to coping with persistent environments of high interest rates, as Australian households are inherently very highly geared. The image below highlights some of the more overleveraged households across the globe (by country), and at well over 100% of GDP, Australia is up there with the highest.

IMF

Also note that only Switzerland has a higher consumer credit per person than Australia.

The Banker

The cash rate in Australia currently stands at 4.35%, and it looked like this would be brought down by Q3/Q4 of this year. However as per the recent Quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy from the RBA (Australian Central Bank) it now looks like the cash rate will remain at this elevated threshold until mid-2025.

The change in stance is largely being driven by upwards adjustments to inflation which is proving to be quite sticky on account of steep energy prices. Basically inflation which was at the 3.6% threshold in Q1 was expected to slow to 3.2% by the end of FY24, but recent reports from the central bank suggest that this will grow to 3.8% by the end of H1, and stay at that threshold until the end of the year.

All in all, this news won’t serve as music to the ears of Australian households who are already struggling with high debt servicing levels of almost 20% (as a function of average income), second only to Norway and comfortably higher than some of the other notable developed nations such as the UK and the US.

These conditions also bring into focus the role of Australian banks who are also now facing challenges in keeping their deposit costs in control. Note that IAF’s top sector exposure is towards the financial sector (27% of the total portfolio), and it covers some of the major banking names here, but these have been steadily losing deposit market share (by 5%) since the pre-pandemic era.

SMH

The other thing to note is that Australian houses have seen some of most of the largest real price increases over the last few years, and at current levels, borrowers need to be incentivized by more competitive rates to take on more mortgages. This again is likely to cause some topline and net interest margin (NIM) pressure for the Australian banks. Already the major Australian banks are dealing with a slump in NIMs; for context, as of H1-24, NIMs are down by 11bps YoY and 5bps QoQ. These banks are also on course to witness a deterioration in asset quality, as data from CreditWatch shows that the number of external administrators appointed to Australian businesses is now at record highs and growing at a pace of over 20% YoY.

KPMG

Besides these challenges, investors also need to recognize that the Australian trade sector’s dependence on China could continue to hurt them, given the property sector woes there. Australia accounts for 70% of sea-borne iron ore volumes, but iron ore futures are down by over 26% on a YTD basis, primarily on account of the beleaguered Chinese property dynamics. Even other major commodity exports of Australia such as coal and LNG are unlikely to flourish given the Chinese market dependence.

Closing Thoughts - Valuation and Technical Commentary

It’s also fair to say that Australian equities don’t look too appetizing from a valuation perspective now. Data from Morningstar now shows that it is priced at an elevated P/E of almost 18x, which implies a 30% premium over a diversified basket of developed market stocks.

Then some investors may point to IAF’s wide discount to NAV, but note that this has almost always been the case for IAF (the 10-year average is a discount of -6.86%), and rather, you ideally want to buy IAF when the discount to NAV is inordinately wide, like it was earlier this year when it was in the early teens threshold. Currently we still a decent discount, but is only around 300bps more than what we’ve seen over the past 10 years,

YCharts

Finally, if we look at IAF’s weekly chart we can see that after a long downtrend from July 2021 to Oct 2023, the price action has shown signs of flattening out. If you wanted to pursue this product one should have ideally gotten in around the $4.1 levels, which is an area it tested quite a few times and bounced from, during this phase of flattening. At current levels, we would not be too gung-ho about jumping in, given that there’s history of supply coming in and capping gains (note the areas highlighted in yellow).