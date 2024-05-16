BUI: Utilities Outperform The AI Mania

Justin Paget

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) is a closed end fund that invests in Utility, Infrastructure and Power companies across the globe. Its seeks current income, capital gains, and long term capital appreciation as part of the total return package. The fund invests in equities, and also sells options to enhance the returns.

We have covered this fund a few times on this platform and have rated it a buy more than once. Our last piece on it was back in December and it was a buy in our books at the time. We compared it to DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), another utility centered closed end fund. BUI matched DNP in total return on NAV over the last decade, and that without using leverage, unlike the latter. Discerning use of options was the cherry on the top. Yes, DNP was ahead in terms of distribution yield and that was enough for the income crowd to buy it at a premium. BUI, on the other hand, traded at a discount. We were backers of BUI, but also thought that DNP was ripe for a bounce.

What we need to focus on is that DNP's yield on NAV is now 9.9% and far more likely to get cut than in any other timeframe in the fund's history. BUI is paying just 6.7% on NAV and we think is this sustainable for fund using zero leverage and supplementing with covered calls. You can of course reach for yield and the promise that the past is always the future. We don't believe it will work out in the medium term. In the short term, the Z-score on DNP has really blown up. A big negative number here suggests that the fund is currently priced cheaper than it has been in the past. So there is some risk of DNP rebounding here. We are upgrading this to a "Hold", from a "Strong Sell", but still backing BUI (rated Buy) for the next few years.

Source: BUI Vs. DNP: One Clear Winner Amongst Utility CEFs

Data by YCharts

BUI outpaced DNP since then and now the 10 year return shows it comfortably ahead of the latter.

Data by YCharts

BUI has moved swiftly in the last few months and this merits another look at the fundamentals to update our thesis.

The Setup

BUI continues its globetrotting to find its picks. Just like all global funds though that believe the US is the center of the Universe for investing, BUI maintains nearly two-thirds of its holdings in that land of the free.

BUI

Over the last few years, the non-US portion has actually been the problem with the US Dollar strength. 60% is also about right for investors wanting some non-S&P exposure without getting too far from it. The top 10 holdings include many familiar names including NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and Duke Energy Corp (DUK), both of which we have written about recently.

BUI

The weightings appear moderately concentrated in the top 10 and the fund has 57 total holdings. BUI does continue to write covered calls as opportunities arise and on last check, these were on about one-third of the fund's holdings.

BUI

One of things we like most about this fund is non-leveraged nature. While investors constantly crave to amplify their returns, we don't think leverage is appropriate this late in the cycle. BUI held true to form as on our previous dive. Leverage continues to be a rounding error.

CEFConnect-BUI

Investors nowadays continue to get a lot of choices with low fees. BUI is not one of them. The management fees are a bit higher than what most would like these days.

CEFConnect-BUI

But this is an actively managed fund and global one at that. There are also those non-automated covered call writes which add extra income without blindly surrendering all upside. In light of all of that, this is not too bad. Amongst closed end funds, BUI is one of the best, thanks to not using leverage. Below we show DNP as a quick comparative.

CEFConnect-DNP

Verdict

Our mantra for the markets is to be tactical and don't get over attached to any stock or sector. Overall, we think markets remain extremely expensive, and our outlook for 10 year total returns is extremely poor. In that view, Utilities has some plusses and minuses. The plus is that as a defensive sector, you will likely do better there than in most other places. The booming data centers of the world are also creating more demand for electricity and this may continue to be at least a small tailwind. The minus is that everyone believes in interest rate cuts and a soft landing, while evidence lines up to the contrary. The other minus is that Utilities as a sector have outperformed the AI mania year to date. Imagine that.

Data by YCharts

So things are not as cheap as they once were and the best reflection of that is the NAV discount for BUI. When we last wrote on it the discount to NAV was near 6% and we are just about to go flat today.

Data by YCharts

The Z-score, which reflects how expensive (positive number) or cheap (negative number) the fund is, also confirms our view that utilities are now being chased.

CEFConnect

The fund is still a good defensive option amongst the plethora of choices out there. The distribution looks like it can be earned over time, thanks to the valuation, lack of leverage, and the covered call writing.

CEFConnect-BUI

The distribution yield on NAV (and also on price, since there is no big discount), is under the 10 year total return. Again, pointing to the sustainability aspect here. But the "Buy" rating has to be the exception rather than the rule in our book. If every single stock you write about, is a buy at every single time point, what exactly are you adding to the conversation? This last dash into Utilities looks like the run up in utilities in late 2021 before things really fell apart. We are downgrading this to a "Hold", while continuing to extol this as the best house in the bad neighborhood of utility closed end funds.

