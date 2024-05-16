Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederick McTaggart - CEO

David Sasnett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Thomas - BoA

Matthew Schwarz - Maze Investments

Brandon Rogers - ROTH Capital

John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors

Operator

Now I'd like to turn the floor over to Consolidated Water Company's CEO, Rick McTaggart.

Frederick McTaggart

Thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for our first quarter of 2024.

As you saw in our press release issued yesterday, we reported a 21% increase in revenue to $39.7 million for the quarter, with substantial growth across three of our four business segments. Our retail water segment benefited from a 10% increase in the volume of retail water sold within our utility service area on Grand Cayman. And we believe this was due to resident population growth and lower rainfall amounts on Grand Cayman during the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Our Retail revenues also benefited to a significant portion of our water authority Cayman and water truckers during the quarter. Our services segment revenue was $17.4 million this quarter, a 37% or $4.7 million increase compared to last year. This increase resulted from slightly higher design build revenues and a 93% increase in recurring operating and maintenance revenue generated by PERC and our newest subsidiary, Ramey Environmental Compliance, or REC.

During the first quarter, we recognized $1.8 million in operations and maintenance revenue from REC, which we acquired in October of last year. REC's stellar track record and industry reputation provides a very effective new channel for the company to provide design, build and operation services in water stress regions of Colorado. REC operates and maintains water and wastewater treatment plants and provides technical services to more than 100 clients in the mountain and eastern plains regions of Colorado. REC's O&M business is very similar to PERCs.

PERC's strong operating performance and revenue growth continues to significantly improve the results of our services segment in our top and bottom-line. Its expanding presence in the southwest US, a region that urgently needs new fresh water resources due to population growth and continued drought conditions, has positioned us for further growth and development in this important segment of our business. In Hawaii, during the quarter, we continued our site investigations, engineering, permitting and public outreach under our contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a $150 million seawater desalination plant in Oahu, Hawaii.

We're pleased to report that we completed the installation and commissioning of the Hawaii pilot plant during the quarter and on schedule. This pilot plan is collecting the detailed operating data necessary for the final design and permitting of the full scale project and is scheduled to continue operating well into 2025. The Hawaii project is comprised of a two year development phase and two year construction phase, followed by a 20 year operating phase, after which there are two potential five year operating phase extensions that can be implemented at the clients option.

Now, before discussing more about recent developments and our outlook for the rest of the year, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, David Sasnett, who will take us through the financial details for the quarter. David?

David Sasnett

Thanks Rick. Thanks Rick. Good morning everyone. As Rick mentioned, our retail our revenue for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $39.7 million, which represents a 21% increase the revenue we generated for the first quarter of last year. This increase was driven by revenue increases of 854,000 in our retail segment, $4.7 million in our services segment, and $1.9 million in our manufacturing segment.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease of 662,000 in our bulk segment revenue.Our retail revenue increased due to an overall 6% increase in the volume of water we sold during the quarter. However, the volume of water sold to consumers within our retail service area actually increased by 10% to a record 267.6 million gallons for the quarter. This increase was partially offset by lower sales to the Water authority Cayman, which purchased water for our retail operations in the first quarter of 2023 and also purchased water in the first quarter of 2024, but to a lesser extent than last year.

We believe the increase in volume of water sold within our retail service area was impacted by resident population growth. Less rainfall on Grand Cayman in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. In September of last year, the government of the Cayman Islands reported the results of a labor survey which estimated that the population of the Cayman Islands had increased to more than 83,000 by mid 2023, reflecting a 2.6% increase over the previous twelve month period.

Most of this growth has been driven by an increase of more than 10,000 expatriate workers on the islands between December 2021 in June 2023. This government data is consistent with a 2.8% increase in the number of customers within our retail service area between March 2023 and March 2024.

We desalinated and sold more water in the first quarter of 2024 than in any other quarter in the history of our company. Our bulk segment revenue decreased by 7%, or 662,000 due to a decrease of 2% in the volume of water sold by our Bahamas subsidiary, as well as lower energy costs that decreased the energy pass through component of our water rates in the Bahamas. The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in both construction revenue and revenue from operations and maintenance contracts.

Most notably, revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts increased 93% to $7.1 million in the first quarter as compared to the first quarter of last year. Included in the $7.1 million increase is approximately $1.8 million generated from our new subsidiary, REC. The remainder of this increase in O&M revenue is attributable to new contracts for PERC.

The increase in our manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity. Gross profit in the first quarter was $13.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, which was up 31% from $10.6 million, or 32% of total revenue in the first quarter of last year. Net income attributable to consolidated water stockholders for the first quarter of 2024, which included the results of discontinued operations, was $6.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share, this was up from our net income of $3.8 million, or 24% per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

Now, turning to the balance sheet and our financial condition, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Working capital was $85 million was $95 million and our debt was just 333,000. Our total stockholders equity was $192.1 million. As evidenced by these strong numbers, we continue to maintain ample levels of liquidity and credit capacity and in extremely solid financial condition. Including our working capital as of March 31, 2024 are $25.6 million of accounts receivable due to our CW Bahamas subsidiary from the Water and Sewage Corporation of the Bahamas.

During meetings with the Water and Sewage Corporation in March 2024 and with representatives of the Bahamas government in April 2024, we were informed that the Bahamas government intends to reduce CW Bahamas accounts receivable to below $20 million by June 30 and then to below $10 million by the end of this year.

Our projected liquidity requirements for the balance of 2024 include capital expenditures for existing operations of approximately $9 million, which includes approximately $2.8 million to be incurred for our new West Bay plant.

Our liquidity requirements may also include future quarterly dividends if such dividends are declared by the board. We paid approximately $1.6 million in dividends in April 2024, and this completes our financial summary.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rick.

Frederick McTaggart

Thanks David. We believe our strong first quarter results once again reaffirms our growth strategy, which is to focus on the most water stressed regions of the US and Caribbean as areas that will benefit the most from our state of the art desalination solutions, our highly efficient and aesthetically pleasing water treatment plant designs, our world class operating and maintenance capabilities, and our innovative project delivery models that we believe are all superior to our competitors in our us based manufacturing business.

We successfully diversified our manufacturing customer base in terms of concentration and types of products over the past several years, and we anticipate that such diversification will support improved results and provide more consistent financial performance in future periods.

Last year business return from our historically largest manufacturing customer and remains strong in the first quarter, and it is expected to continue to remain strong through the first half of this year. We also believe that orders from this customer will be more regular and consistent in terms of value. As part of our continued efforts to diversify our business offerings, we formed last year a joint venture with two membrane technology giants to pursue specialized high value liquid separation projects using patent pending technology developed by these partners.

Over the past three quarters, we have developed product offerings proposed on several new projects and so far have had a great deal of interest in these project or products from various industries, in particular the mining industry. If we are successful in developing this business, we expect that it could significantly and positively impact our financial performance in the future.

Now looking to the Hawaii project our 1.7 Mgd seawater desalination plant project in Oahu, Hawaii is well underway and on track. We continue to perform development activities including pilot testing, design preparation, and permitting. We anticipate recognizing significantly more revenue for this project in the second half of 2025, and we expect to break ground on construction or when we expect to break ground on construction of the full plant. The Hawaii plant will represent our 24 desalination plant we have constructed worldwide in our first plant in the United States.

For PERC especially, we believe demand remains strong for its world class design, construction and asset management services. This potential is clearly demonstrated by the several design, build and O and m contract opportunities we are currently pursuing in the western US, PERC's advanced water treatment experience enables us to pursue a number of emerging opportunities. For example, last December, the state of California approved direct potable reuse, or DPR regulations that will allow water systems to develop treatment protocols for converting wastewater directly into drinking water.

This new regulation is expected to bolster statewide drinking water supplies and thereby make regional water systems more drought resilient. PERC currently operates three of the most advanced water treatment plants in California, one of which could be on track to be the first DPR plant in the state.

As I mentioned earlier, REC, which we acquired last October, generated 1.8 million in O&M revenue in the first quarter this year. These results bode well as we continue to grow our water treatment plant operating and maintenance business in the western US. It also supports our belief that our historical success with PERC can be replicated with this strategic acquisition as well as other similar future opportunities.

Looking ahead for the remainder of the year and beyond, we remain very optimistic about our future growth opportunities for many reasons. This includes strong water sales growth in Grand Cayman and our Hawaii design build operate project underway in the US, as well as the robust project bidding activity we continue to see in the Western US. We are currently pursuing a number of design build projects which could begin in 2025 and subsequent years.

Some of these projects are being pursued through competitive public bidding and others using our proprietary customized design report or CDR sales tool. We believe our highly efficient and aesthetically pleasing treatment plant designs, world class operating and maintenance capabilities, and our innovative project delivery models are all superior to others and therefore provide us with strong competitive advantages. Combined with flourishing markets, we believe that this all represents strong drivers for growth, increased profitability and further strengthening of shareholder value.

Now I'd like to open the call up for questions.

Operator

Today's first question comes from Dave Thomas of BoA, please go ahead.

David Thomas

Hey guys, congrats on the quarter. You guys seem to be heading in the right direction. Seeing that the shares are significantly undervalued, would you be willing to do a share buyback?

Frederick McTaggart

Yes, so that would, under our articles, we actually have to have shareholder approval for that or a buyback. So it would be a bit of a process. And in any event, we see other more productive uses for the capital that we have right now. So we're going to continue to invest in growing the business organically and looking for other potential acquisition opportunities. But thanks for the question.

David Sasnett

Well, Rick, I'd like to add that in the past, we actually proposed a share buyback amendment to our articles to our shareholders. This was more than a decade ago and unfortunately our shareholders voted it down. So we have tried to establish a platform for doing a share buyback. But as Rick said earlier, each shareholder approval and the one time we tried to get it, shareholders voted against it.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Matt Schwartz at Maze Investments. Please go ahead.

Matthew Schwarz

Hey, guys. Matt Schwartz at Maize Investments. Good morning. I've got a couple questions. My first one is around the fixed development fee for Hawaii. I know in the ten q you talk about booking for the remainder of the year, something like $15 million in the services segment. So I'm wondering, is most of that development fee going to be booked this year for Hawaii? And was that amount increased?

Frederick McTaggart

You want to talk to that one there, David?

David Sasnett

Yes. The fixed development fee is a bit of a misnomer in the contract. It implies the amount that we'll get paid for the development period. What that fee actually represents is the amount of cost that's to be incurred, that the amount of the total project cost or price to the customer that's fixed and can't be increased as a result of inflation. And I believe that number has been amended to $27 million.

So over the course of the development period, we're entitled to draw-downs of $27 million. But that's not necessarily the amount of revenue that we're entitled to record because we recognize revenue on the input method. But the $27 million is backed out of the $150 million.

And then when construction actually commences, the remaining $123 million of contract value will be adjusted based upon inflation, both in the consumer price indexes and the changes in labor rates for the period that occurred since we signed the contract until the date of construction. So you shouldn't infer any. The fixed development fee is not going to be correlated to revenue.

The amount of revenue that we will recognize will be under the input method and it'll be based upon the actual cost we incur over the development period.

Matthew Schwarz

I see. So when you do, when those revenues start to flow in, will those show up in, they'll show up in services under the how will they be captured? Will it will be under the project construction column or will it be under the design and consulting side?

David Sasnett

It'll be under the construction, because this is not a separate design contract. Every major construction. Every major construction project will, or I almost say every. Most of them have a design element to them, and it's part of the construction contract. We have design revenue. That's when we've signed a contract to design revenue for a customer, but they have not committed to letting us build the project yet. We don't have a construction contract. So that's pure design work.

Any design work associated with the construction of a plant as part of the main contract goes into the construction revenue side of business.

Matthew Schwarz

Okay. Got it. My second question is, and maybe I'm reading into the tea leaves a bit too much, but I know how conservative you both are, and I think in the last call, Rick, you made some comments around the things you're pursuing wouldn't come to fruition this year. But when I read this most recent press release and hear the comments you made earlier on the call, it sounds like you're talking about some potential new projects starting in 2025. So I'm interested in how things have changed over the last few months in terms of your confidence in projects that you're bidding on. It sounds like there's been progress there for you to put a little bit more, I guess, bullish commentary in the release and some of your earlier comments?

Frederick McTaggart

Yes, I think in March, we were just trying to make investors aware that some of these bigger projects that we've been working on are winding down in 2024. I've been trying to give sort of a consistent message on future opportunities that we don't really see anything impacting 2024, but we are seeing some more opportunities that would potentially impact 2025 if we were successful pursuing those.

I think that's really all that we're trying to message there.

Matthew Schwarz

Okay. In terms of your capacity, I know you've got a big project starting middle of '25. What's the company's ability to layer in sizeable contracts? Maybe you could talk to that a little bit on, in addition to Hawaii, to run them simultaneously?

Frederick McTaggart

Yes, we definitely have the bandwidth for that, Matt. We're not concerned about that at this point. Our biggest focus is getting that next job in place. We think that anything that would run concurrent with Hawaii would be completely manageable by our team.

Matthew Schwarz

Okay, then lastly is my -- I like to look at the balance sheet for a second. Maybe it's for David, but I forget the exact cash number for the quarter. $46 million and change, maybe, and but if I understand correctly, there's a number of cash inflows that you guys should see. In addition, in addition to potentially recovering some of the Bahamas receivables. Could you talk about how you would expect the balance sheet to progress as you move through this year outside of just free cash flow generation?

David Sasnett

Well, we have receivables due from the Bahamas. We also have money due from the water authority Cayman for the construction of the red gate plant, which we expect to be paid shortly. Those are the two collections of receivables that, you know, are pending that are substantial in size that will affect our cash flow. Other than that, it's just cash generated from normal operations.

But we'll collect some more money for the cerebral contract. There is an $8 million retainer on that contract, and that won't be paid until a significant time period. I think it's something around six months after we've completely finished the project.

Matthew Schwarz

Okay, and then how much for. So that was on Liberty, but how much for redgate?

David Sasnett

I think reggae is around $9 million spending here.

Matthew Schwarz

Okay, so 17 million between those two incoming cash. And where do you think the Bahama receivable? I know it's hard to say what that's going to come down to, but is there a normalized level we should think about for that?

David Sasnett

Well, I mentioned in the call they're going to try to. They've informed us they're going to try to get it down to 20 million by June 30 and send me a year, so.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gerry Sweeney with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Brandon Rogers

Hello. This is Brandon Rogers on for Jerry Sweeney. Thanks for taking my question. I was just wondering, I know you provided some info around the Hawaii project timeline. So you're anticipating to start, or expecting to start construction of the plant in the second half of 2025 with the two year development phase? Two year construction phase, and 20 year operating phase. Would that implied that you're thinking of the operating phase beginning in the second half of 2027?

Frederick McTaggart

If we stick to schedule, that's what it would look like, yes.

Brandon Rogers

All right. And then you mentioned and then switching over to PERC. You mentioned a few new PERC contracts that are either in the pipeline or that you're have your eyes on. I was just wondering if you can just give us kind of an update around the pipeline of opportunities with Perth. I mean, without getting into specifics of the projects.

Frederick McTaggart

I mean, we -- there's at least three that on the design build side that we're looking at as I mentioned in the scripts, some of them are public bids. The other ones are CDR customized design report opportunities that we're pursuing. At least one of the potential opportunities is in a sector that we're very familiar with.

So it's early on, but, you know, we made the point that there are, and these are all fairly large sized projects, so, you know, not as big as Cereval, but getting there. So, you know, we think there's opportunities there to land at least one of these from the standpoint of O&M work. Again, there's a pretty regular flow of O&M contracts that come up for bid.

And as you can see from our results, you know, this year compared to last, beginning of last year, we've been successful landing, you know, some of these projects. We see that continuing, you know, certainly for the rest of this year and into 2025. So maybe not to the extent that in revenue terms that we benefited from over the last year, but there are a steady flow of bids that come up and we're certainly chasing those.

We think we're well placed. From the standpoint of the more technical bids that require advanced water treatment and recycling, we're certainly well placed and we have the experience and the credentials to, to make a superior presentation over some of our competitors in the region. So hope that helps here much.

Brandon Rogers

Brandon, thank you. Yes, that helps. Thanks for the comment on that. And then just one more for me, just like general market environment, I know you're still seeing lots of opportunity in western Us. Is there any other areas of interest that have been drawing significant amounts of demand that you're seeing?

Frederick McTaggart

We're really focusing on the western US and the Caribbean opportunities. As we mentioned earlier, there's really nothing else that we could discuss at this point other than from the standpoint of just basic.

Well, what we're doing now, I mean, those are the focus markets from the standpoint of some of these newer pursuits. You know, the equipment business that I mentioned, the joint venture business, I mean, those are projects that are potentially worldwide, but that would be, that would be equipment sales using this patented technology, so we wouldn't actually be operating in other regions.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Baer with Ascend Wealth Advisors. Please go ahead.

John Bair

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. One of my questions was somewhat answered there about expanding to other areas within the US. So I guess the response was pretty much focusing in the southwest.

What about from an acquisition standpoint, are there potential maybe privately owned outfits that would give you an entry into different area of the United States?

Frederick McTaggart

Yes, I mean, they sure are, John. I mean, we purposely didn't mention anything about acquisitions in this call. I mean, we're not pursuing anything specific at this point.

The focus is really growing that REC business. We think there's a lot of opportunity in Colorado, and we've just gotten on the ground there with our sales team and integrating that business into the consolidated water group. So we're really going to focus on that.

I mean, that's an untapped market right now. And then, as I was mentioning to Brandon from Roth, I mean, there's a number of opportunities that we're pursuing which would be organic growth opportunities within. Within the PERC area right now.

So we think those are meaningful enough that we can focus on those instead of just potentially looking at another acquisition right away.

John Bair

Okay. And then, in the past, Eric's business was kind of lumpy. It had a. A period where things kind of dried up. Appears that that's more on a stable footing now. Is that. Is that right? I think in the comments in a previous question here, mentioned OEM type order flow was reasonably good. Did I hear that correctly?

Frederick McTaggart

Yes, that's. That's correct, John. We had a big. We were talking about backlog, I guess, maybe a year and a half ago, and that that was due to backlog post COVID. That was a bit of a challenging time for us. Right now, the shop is operating on a much smoother basis. We have a good flow of orders that we're working through, and we think that that business will be much more consistent and significant to the. To the earnings of the company in future.

John Bair

Okay. And going back to David's comment about the shareholder proposal to allow share buybacks, given that that was, you know, ten years or so ago, would you consider putting that out again? It seems like share buyback efforts by companies seem to be fairly robust these days, so maybe the share base would be more favorably inclined to allow you to do that. Would you consider bringing that up?

Frederick McTaggart

Well, I think we have probably the more productive uses for the capital that we have. I mean, a lot of it is, you know, once we collect some of these receivables in the Bahamas and get paid for some of these projects that were on deferred payment schedules, it's something we could consider. We don't take shareholder approval to give us the flexibility as a management team to be able to respond to market conditions and actually make it worthwhile to do something like that. But we can certainly consider it.

John Bair

I think this is my own personal observation or belief, is that right or wrong, if company has a share buyback program in place and does take advantage of it under certain conditions, that that's viewed favorably in many cases. So that might help alleviate what a lot of folks feel, htat the share price is undervalued.

So just perception on my part. I'm sorry. Well, thank you for that, John.

Operator

At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. McTaggart.

Frederick McTaggart

Thank you, Rocco and I appreciate everybody joining us today for the call, and I look forward to speaking with you all again in August when we report our second quarter earnings. Take care. Thank you.

