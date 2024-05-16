Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Ana Raman - Head of Investor Relations
Dani Reiss - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Bowden - Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Baker - President, Brand and Commercial
Beth Clymer - President of Finance, Strategy and Administration
Conference Call Participants
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Michael Vu - Barclays
Oliver Chen - TD Cowen
Rick Patel - Raymond James
Jesalyn Wong - Evercore
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Jonathan Komp - Baird
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Canada Goose Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
I would now like to turn the call over to Ana Raman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ana Raman
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me are Dani Reiss, our Chairman and CEO; Neil Bowden, Chief Financial Officer; Carrie Baker, President of Brand and Commercial; and Beth Clymer, President of Finance, Strategy, and Administration.
We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In addition, the outlook that we provide today supersedes all prior financial outlook statements made by Canada Goose. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
You can read about these assumptions, risks, and uncertainties in our press release this morning, as well as in our filings with U.S. and Canadian regulators. These documents are also
- Read more current GOOS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts