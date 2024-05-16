Globant S.A. (GLOB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 8:00 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB) Stock
Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 16, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Arturo Langa - Investor Relations
Martin Migoya - Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Diego Tartara - Chief Technology Officer
Patricia Pomies - Chief Operating Officer
Juan Urthiague - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan
Moshe Katri - Wedbush
Maggie Nolan - William Blair
Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
Jonathan Lee - Guggenheim
Ryan Potter - Citi
Divya Goyal - Scotiabank
Arvind Ramnani - Piper Sandler
Tyler DuPont - Bank of America
Leonardo Olmos - UBS

Arturo Langa

Good day, and welcome to Globant's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I am Arturo Langa, Investor Relations Officer at Globant. All participants on this call will be on listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Kindly refrain from raising hands as we'll aim to address a select number of questions to assure efficiency. Please note this event is being recorded and streamed live on YouTube. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release. If you have not, a copy is available on our website, investors.globant.com.

Our speakers today are Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer; Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer; and Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments on our call today may be deemed forward-looking statements. This includes our business and financial outlook and the answers to some of your questions. Such statements are subject to the risk and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Please note that we follow IFRS accounting rules in our financial statements. During our call today, we will report non-IFRS

